Israel DMW warned men against getting involved with his future wife, saying such a decision would permanently ruin their lives

Davido reacted to his aide’s emotional outburst with a short but hilarious response that quickly caught fans’ attention

The warning surfaced amid ongoing conversations online surrounding Frank Edoho’s troubled marriage and cheating allegations

Nigerian singer Davido has reacted after his logistics manager and close associate, Israel DMW, shared a warning to men who may consider getting involved with his future wife.

Israel took to Instagram to address infidelity and relationships amid the ongoing online discussions surrounding media personality Frank Edoho and his estranged wife.

Israel DMW warns men against getting involved with his future wife. Photos: Israel DMW/Davido.

Source: Instagram

The controversial post quickly became a topic of conversation online after Israel made strong statements about what would happen to any man who allegedly sleeps with his wife in the future.

In the now-viral post, Israel DMW declared that he does not believe in handling such matters through legal processes, arguments, or physical fights.

Instead, he ominously stated that anyone who crossed that line with him would suffer severe consequences.

He wrote:

“You sleep with my wife as a man, your life spoils immediately to finish beyond repair. I no do English on WhatsApp. I no dey go court. I no dey go police station. I no sabi fight. Nonsense.”

The statement immediately drew attention because of its emotional tone and the timing surrounding recent celebrity relationship controversies dominating social media conversations.

The award-winning singer reacted under the post with a simple:

“Sorry 😂”

Read Davido's reaction below:

Reactions trail Israel DMW's warning

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ success_celyn_zoe stated:

"@isrealdmw please come and buy Katampe extension from me. nice one you’re doing well"

@ihemsngozi noted:

"Na dis Kain chopping life my body need now oooo God. Israel just de chop life big time"

@imkejireal97 wrote:

"Lol ..whose life spoils immediately.your wife or the man?.the man life no fit spoil forget"

@flemxy231 wrote:

"Everyday naso that ur ex wife en friends go Dey carry there phone or share your post give that ur ex wife she go dey regret why she go listen to them"

__unbothered__prolific__ noted:

"The truth still remains, if a woman cheats on you, the strongest thing a man can do is walk away and let her deal with the consequences of her actions. No rage, no revenge, no drama. Just leave with your dignity intact. She knew exactly what she was doing. A masculine man understands that some betrayals don’t deserve arguments or second chances. He simply removes himself, protects his peace, and never looks back. Any other reaction can cost him far more than the betrayal itself."

Israel DMW declares that he does not believe in handling such matters through legal processes, arguments, or physical fights. Photo: Israel DMW.

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW consoles Davido after Grammy loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW reassured fans following Davido's defeat at the 2026 Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1st in Los Angeles.

The Nigerian music star missed out on the Best African Music Performance category as South African singer Tyla won with her track Push 2 Start, beating Davido's With You featuring Omah Lay, alongside other top contenders.

Source: Legit.ng