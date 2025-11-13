Ned Nwoko's wife, Laila Charani, responded to the allegations made by her former co-wife, Regina Daniels

Charani was the first to address claims that Daniels was involved in drug use, stating that the actress had introduced her to it

In her post, Charani warned Regina Daniels and urged her to confess to her actions that have sparked the ongoing controversy

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, has continued to drag her estranged co-wife, Regina Daniels, online over their marital issues.

The drama began when Charani accused Regina Daniels of substance abuse, claiming that the actress introduced her to it.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Charani issued stern warnings to Daniels. She explained that she had been ignoring many things out of respect, but would no longer do so when it comes to her children.

Charani emphasised that her silence was not due to weakness, but out of dignity and a desire to avoid drama.

Laila Charani continues to drag Regina Daniels

Charani further shared that while she had remained quiet, she was fully aware of what had been going on and would not allow anyone to rewrite her story.

She warned Regina Daniels to keep her children out of the drama, stating they were off-limits.

Laila Charani also accused Daniels of pretending on social media and twisting stories to appear as if she were a saint.

She firmly stated that she does not build her name by tearing others down, and sternly warned the actress to stay away from her family and children.

It’s worth noting that Regina Daniels and Laila Charani have not been on good terms for some time, even before the actress became embroiled in controversy with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko. The two unfollowed each other on social media a few months ago.

Laila's post on Regina Daniels ignites comments

Reactions have trailed the post made by Charani about Regain Daniels. Many didn't take sides with her but dragged over her post. Here are comments below:

@riaz_kitchen stated:

"Ned house of Commotion."

@cynthiaofordu stated:

"At this point both Regina, Epa and Laila should let us be! I don tire for their story abegggg. Justice for all of us."

@julietdonna_ commented:

"Girl we know you don’t write this clean but go off. Also you included her family when you were wrote a whole epistle addressing Regina and now your own family should be off limit?"

@chopnackle shared:

"Peace, for Laila very beautiful and elegant lady."

@callme__aya said:

"Regina, all through her marriage, wasn’t seen dragging either of the wives. Instead, we saw her constantly gather all the kids and be nothing but loving and caring to them. I don’t care what y’all are trying to label her as, but Regina is a good person who uplifts others."

