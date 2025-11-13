Laila Charani reacted emotionally after Regina Daniels accused her of being ungrateful and evil

The Moroccan wife insisted she has never spoken against anyone and only wants peace

Laila called out those trolling her and her children, asking them to stay off her page

The Moroccan wife of Nigerian billionaire and politician, Prince Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani, has once again addressed the ongoing drama surrounding her marriage, following allegations from her co-wife, Regina Daniels.

Regina, in a recent revelation, claimed she had been the one funding Laila’s feeding and other expenses, accusing the Moroccan of being “evil” and “senseless.”

She also alleged that Laila had once told their husband that she (Regina) might molest their daughters.

Laila insists she has never spoken against anyone and only wants peace. Photos: Ned Nwoko.

Reacting, Laila, in an Instagram post, stated that she has always chosen peace and minded her business, yet found herself being attacked and insulted for no reason.

She stated:

“I have always chosen peace and minded my own business, yet I find myself being disrespected for no reason. You were the one who spoke about me first."

She went on to deny claims that Regina ever gave her money or supported her financially, calling such statements “untrue and unfair.”

In another post, Laila addressed Regina’s alleged influence on family members.

She claimed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, has always opposed alcohol, drugs, and smoking, and that Regina’s fight with him stems from his insistence that she stop her drug and alcohol habits

She further claimed that Regina introduced her to drugs six years ago, nearly costing her marriage, and that she has been a negative influence since joining the family.

She also accused Regina of giving drugs to nannies, workers, and even her younger sister, Destiny, adding that she could not trust her daughters around Regina unsupervised.

Laila concluded her post with a mixture of warning and concern, urging Regina to seek help and focus on rehabilitation, while leaving the other wives out of her conflicts.

She wrote:

“The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug and alcohol addiction. It has always been a serious matter for him, as he neither smokes nor drinks himself. You infected everyone with your virus and this is why I will not trust my daughters around you unsupervised, especially when I found out that you were sleeping with every single girl around you."

She added:

"Please go and sort yourself out. Seek help immediately and continue with your rehabilitation, and leave the other wives out of this. I say this not out of anger, but from a place of truth and concern for the level of lies that you are peddling."

Read her post here:

Laila Charani alleges Regina Daniels introduced her to drugs six years ago. Photo: mnslailacharani.

Sowore accuses Ned Nwoko of underage marriage

Meanwhile, in another development, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has made a fresh accusation against Ned Nwoko, regarding his marriage to Regina Daniels

Sowore claimed the politician engaged in unethical conduct before marrying his now estranged.

Ned Nwoko had earlier debunked allegations that he married Regina as a minor, insisting he never coerced her into the union.

