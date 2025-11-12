Actress Regina Daniels responded to a fan query about marrying older men amid the Ned Nwoko drama

The screen star insisted experience hasn’t closed her mind to love from older suitors

Public weighs in on social media, debating Regina’s stance on age-gap relationships

Despite the storm surrounding her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has revealed that age may not deter her from love in another life.

The actress, who has been under intense public scrutiny following allegations of marital abuse, infidelity, and family disputes, responded to a curious fan on Instagram about whether she would consider marrying an older man again.

A fan, @Olivia_onyii, commented under one of Regina’s posts:

“In your next wife, when you see old rich man, you go pick race.”

Regina responded:

“@Olivia_onyii why? Not all old men can be babies though! But I don learn from this Shege banza sha.”

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' confession:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below

@ivgold1:

"Omg Gina na big name oo person wey fit turn Ned to single father 😂😂. We love you Gina"

@djnaaya_:

"This girl English clean sha make we no lie😍 she speaks with so much confidence"

@kolgate_tz:

"For those of us that are genuinely happy for this family may we also experience continuous blessings of God and have reasons to celebrate always in Jesus mighty name Amen"

@she_loves_stonebwoyb:

"The fact that she is referred to as Regina Daniel and mr ned nwoko is referred to as Regina’s husband makes me happy" @adaoraukoh: "And someone is somewhere shouting rehab rehab rehab. That is diabolical type"

@factline23:

"Chinedu, be copying from you. You went to play tennis yesterday, he posted playing tennis today. You are advertising stayassit today, tomorrow he will advertise one fàķè "stadium he built. Go girl and teach son Chinedu how it feels nice to be peaceful"

