Annie Idibia has been caught up in Laila Charani and Regina Daniels' social media exchange

2Baba's estranged wife reacted to Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife's allegations against Regina Daniels

Annie's reaction to Laila Charani's post didn't go down well with many of Regina's fans, who came for her

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has been caught up in the ongoing Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels family drama on social media.

Nwoko and Regina's marital crisis took a new turn on Wednesday, November 12, when the senator's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, shared a post detailing her experience with the Nollywood actress.

Charani claimed Regina introduced her to drugs while alleging that the mother of two also slept with young girls.

Annie Idibia is caught up in drama

Reacting to Charani's post, 2Baba's estranged wife was among the social media users who liked the Moroccan's post, where she made allegations against Regina.

Expressing displeasure over Annie's action, many of Regina's fans dragged her as they recalled how the latter stood by her following her separation from 2Baba.

A screenshot of Annie Idibia's reaction to Laila Charani's post against Regina Daniels is below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

mj_classic2 said:

"I was schocked when I saw your like on Laila's post against Regina.... Omo things dey really sup for this app o, when your husband left you Regina was there for you, making sure you were happy but now is her own turn and are siding Laila. This life sha, na only your family gets your back o."

peacefulpriscy said:

Not you liking Laila post about Regina. you no try for Regina at all! She was all out for you publicly during your hard times but you kept quiet during her own hard time."

Chiziteremjovanni said:

"Don't let Nigerians come for u ooo., u are too face woman. Why did u like the stupid post made by Ned wife about Regina."

elvira_adaoma_uchendu said:

"Is that while you like a post made by EPA wife Lila gainst Regina? when your ex threw you under the bus Gina was there for you."

_sueldelioness wrote:

"Am not a fan of Annie but she probably didn’t read the caption?just liking a post from the lady cos it’s a family she already knows???"

cleo_majesty said:

"Its a mistake I promise. Make una calm down."

ugoeze_01 commented:

"You guys should chill may be she didn’t read it that’s why sometimes it happens like that."

_foreverwinnie_ said:

"Na sleep eye she use like am, make una forgive her."

Esther Sky defends Laila Charani

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Esther Sky reacted to the ongoing tension in Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage.

While colleagues like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and others had come out to speak on Regina's behalf, Esther Sky taunted the mother of two after a viral video showed her crying.

The actress also defended Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, after Nigerians stormed her Instagram page with insulting remarks over Regina.

