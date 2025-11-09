Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is still lashing out at her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, amid their ongoing marital crisis

On her Instagram story, the mother of two asked God to punish the Delta state lawmaker

Regina also begged that she should not die and leave her ex-hubby in this world, citing the loss that a dead person experiences

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again turned to social media to attack her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, delivering stern warnings amid their ongoing family feud.

Regina, who has been in emotional anguish since her husband allegedly arrested her brother, Sammy, has been posting a series of furious rants directed at Ned in response to his recent allegations.

In a candid post on her Instagram story, the movie star spoke about death and hoped that she wouldn’t die before the senator.

In her post, she wrote:

“Ned, God will actually punish you! May I not die and leave you in this world because na who die loose.”

Regina Daniels' post trends online

kriss_onos12

"In all these, Regina’s Dad was never mentioned; he never approved the marriage, never took a penny from Ned. Kudos to him."

engrjudeogbes said:

"At this point, I think this is a well-planned-out scheme from the family to do away with Ned, if truly they have evidence of domestic violence against Ned by now this family would have brought it out."

biguncleradio said:

"Even if she marries a younger man or even someone younger than her, she and her family will bully the man. Forget this situation, it's in their character. They're just shocked Ned is equal to the task."

wande_trapqueen_ said:

"This one everybody keep saying underage girl her mother practically know this she wasn't force ooo.. There is always consequences for every action, either good or bad."

onwukweamara said:

"The marriage was a business for her family, cos I don't know why every member of the family is always with her."

fine_gurl_micky said:

"She’s speaking out now oo una no Dey hear no be when she go kapi now una go start to Dey show fake love up and down."

ubigho_omena said:

"She said they didn’t wed in court 😢that means it’s just to return his bride price to his kins men na 😩😩😩 the two of them need to move on quietly without drama."

capry_sunn said:

"Last slide is too real ooo… nor die for anybody o."

lordgbabby said:

"The last slide is very deep but truth be told, I just dey pity Ned because if Regina do mistake kpai, ground go shake pass mohbad own o."

petielaizer said:

"A respect woman will never use such a word on last slide.

frank_clothing_ said:

"All that glitter are not gold."

_faithbaybee said:

"If I say what’s on my mind even allegedly will not save me."

mrola02 said:

"He married an underage girl, but everyone is silent because he’s rich. Let it be Akpi, and you’ll see headlines flying everywhere."

flare_by_maylieta said:

"Nothing would happen to him, dear, this is just the Karma of your own poor decisions. Everyone has made a terrible decision at some point in our lives and suffered its consequences. This is yours. Handle it with God by your side love."

theoongrind said:

"No respect at all."

kelechicasmir said:

"He gave you people too much freedom that's why no respect at all wow!!!"

shandont7 said:

"God will not punish him anything. Where is ur morals and respect this girl? He was once the sugar in ur life"

malachy619 said:

"God no go punish Ned anything, na your mom God suppose punish 😂."

therightwaytotrade said:

"Nigerians, please leave emotional blackmail coming from friends and family from Regina’s side .. NED IS THE VICTIM HERE .. NED IS THE VICTIM HERE."

ibiscos said:

"God cannot be mocked. Amend your ways. Stop all these talking because people are hailing you. Be wise girl!"

michaelrukevwe72025 said:

"I believe Ned with the way this girl is reacting you go just know."

hajiaanadiaaa said:

"Her story has too many contradictions. If she was actually 17 when the marriage happened and her family helped hide her real age to mislead the public, then they should be held accountable for that. And if Ned knew her true age and still went ahead with the marriage, then he should also be held responsible. Because honestly, what grown man knowingly decides to marry a minor? Now about the drug use: she says she took drugs because he preferred her more “sexy and wild” when she was high. But at the same time, Ned claims he’s been trying to stop her from using drugs, yet her brother and friends kept supplying her. These two narratives don’t align. Why would he try to stop what she claims he encouraged? The entire situation just sounds messy, inconsistent, and deeply troubling. 🤦🏼‍♀️."

crownsbyaurelia said:

"A very thin line between love and hate!"

iamab_iodun said:

"Ned should arrest the whole family please 😢."

littest_01 said:

"The truth still remains after this 100 men and counting are still willing to marry Regina❤️."

"How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

