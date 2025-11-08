Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, has made fresh, shocking allegations against businessman Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly “beat” their mother

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya

Sweezy, the elder brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has continued to criticise his sister's former spouse, Ned Nwoko.

On his Instagram account, he accused the lawmaker of hitting his wife and nearly hitting his mother, Rita Daniels.

He claims their security guards can attest to this, as the senator used to slap Regina's former personal assistant and the nannies.

Sweezy stated that the nannies intervened multiple times to break up Regina’s and Ned’s fights. He also described an occasion in which Ned kicked his niece out of the house at 3 am after she had a dispute with his son, Munir.

“Has Ned ever beaten Regina? Yes!! Has he tried to beat my mother? Yes! As your security guards can attest, because they’re scared of you. I’m not! This led to the first fight between him and Sammy. This is not their first encounter. He had to leave the house because he knew a crowd was coming to vindicate Gina. Gina’s former PA, Leya, was sacked after her UK trip, following false accusations of prostitutionn in the UK. Please don’t make me mention names, because you’d have to start dealing with that now too. I can attest to several instances of slaps on Leya! You slap your nannies. Don’t come here and act like you’re not violent, trying to protect an image."

“Tell your nannies to come out and talk about how they always separated the two of you on different occasions, because this one came online? But because it’s Ned, it’s not categorised as violence? If your wife happens to be the worst person on earth, does that justify beating her?” a brother reacted in defence of his sister.

“It isn’t justifying, but Ned is guilty of domestic violence. The second fight occurred when Sammy’s daughter and Munir had an argument, and Ned asked the sick little girl to be taken away from the house at 3 am!”

"Your in-law! Speaking to a couple of your friends, I can say for sure that they don’t know who you are. You’re a dictator!"

“Ned, I’m telling you this for certain! You can force my family to apologise to you, but I will never apologise to you for beating our own! You said any man can slap his wife, and you can even defend it anywhere in the world as self-defence. If you think we’ve tampered with your ego, you’ve violated our family.”

