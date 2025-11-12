Nollywood actress Regina Daniels announced her return to work with a cryptic message about gathering money

The screen star's post came shortly after her brother, Sammy, was released from police custody

Fans believe her new focus on work is a subtle response to her marital drama with politician Ned Nwoko

Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, has signalled that she’s moving on and focusing on her hustle after weeks of intense media attention over her marital issues with billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

The actress, who has been in the public eye following reports of tension in her marriage, announced that she’s putting her energy into work and money.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Regina was seen promoting a brand deal while radiating her signature confidence and grace.

Regina Daniels announced her return to work with a cryptic message. Photos: Regina Daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

She captioned the post:

“Back to the work that should pay me because a babe needs to gather a lot of money !!!”

Legit.ng earlier reported Regina threw a shade-laced message believed to be directed at Ned Nwoko. The actress had reacted to massive online support from fans who have rallied behind her in recent weeks.

She wrote that her ex-husband was mistaken to think people would dislike her, adding that she has countless supporters, both online and offline, standing in her corner.

The actress also expressed relief after her brother, Sammy West, was released from police custody, saying one of her battles was finally over.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Regina Daniel's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@queenmercyatang:

"Grab all the bags girl 💴 that’s the type shiii we love"

@ivgold1:

"Omg Gina na big name oo person wey fit turn Ned to single father 😂😂. We love you Gina"

@djnaaya_:

"This girl English clean sha make we no lie😍 she speaks with so much confidence"

@kolgate_tz:

"For those of us that are genuinely happy for this family may we also experience continuous blessings of God and have reasons to celebrate always in Jesus mighty name Amen"

@she_loves_stonebwoyb:

"The fact that she is referred to as Regina Daniel and mr ned nwoko is referred to as Regina’s husband makes me happy"

@adaoraukoh:

"And someone is somewhere shouting rehab rehab rehab. That is diabolical type"

@factline23:

"Chinedu, be copying from you. You went to play tennis yesterday, he posted playing tennis today. You are advertising stayassit today, tomorrow he will advertise one fàķè "stadium he built. Go girl and teach son Chinedu how it feels nice to be peaceful"

@fernando__baddo:

"Carry your mama and your people go beg your husband, if you reply me with insult’ all this online in-laws u go kpai miserably, try insult me make we see"

Regina Daniels's announcement comes amid her marital crisis with Ned Nwoko. Photo: Ned Nwoko.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels’ brother accuses Nwoko of assault

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

Source: Legit.ng