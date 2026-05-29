Ahead of the PSG and Arsenal UEFA Champions League final match, five football fans have shared their different predictions

Each of the individuals mentioned a team they believe would win the UCL final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain

One of the fans predicts that Arsenal will defeat PSG and mentions the likely goals to be scored in the match

As the UEFA Champions League final match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain is set to take place on 30 May 2026, five football fans have shared their predictions on which team is likely to emerge victorious.

The individuals picked their preferred winner in a video making rounds on TikTok just a day before the important match.

PSG vs Arsenal: 5 supporters reveal different score predictions for final. Photo Source: TikTok/heis_cnote, Tribuna

Source: TikTok

Arsenal vs PSG: Fan predict UCL

In a video posted by @heis_cnote, the five football fans were asked what their score predictions were for the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

The first individual spoke in the video about his prediction for the Arsenal vs PSG match. He said the game is likely to end in favor of PSG.

His prediction for the Arsenal vs PSG final:

"0-2"

The second individual, who wore a Manchester United jersey, was also asked about his prediction for the Arsenal vs PSG game. He said:

“I’m going to go with PSG 3-0.”

The third individual in the video wore a Chelsea jersey. When asked the same question, he did not hesitate to back PSG to win the final.

UEFA Champions League final: Fans predict winner between Arsenal and PSG. Photo Source: TikTok/heis_cnote

Source: TikTok

Fan predicts Arsenal to win UCL

He said:

“PSG 3-1 Arsenal.”

The fourth individual, when asked to name a winner, explained that it was the easiest prediction question he had ever been asked about the Champions League final.

He said:

“That’s the easiest thing I’ve ever been asked. 2-0 to Arsenal. The first Champions League is coming home.”

Lastly, a young man in a black jersey said PSG is likely to beat Arsenal 5-1 in the Champions League final.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a computer prediction says Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will play in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final.

The match will be played in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30, 2026. The report also showed how both teams reached the final after winning many matches in the competition.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that an Arsenal fan has gone viral after visiting a prayer ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against PSG.

The fan prayed for Arsenal to win the match and shared a video of himself asking God to help his team. He also referred to past results between Arsenal and PSG and said he does not want his team to lose again.

Arsenal legend speaks ahead of UCL final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Arsenal legend Paul Merson has warned the Gunners about the attacking threat of Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their UEFA Champions League final clash.

Merson named Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué as two PSG players capable of causing problems for Mikel Arteta’s side. He also advised Arsenal on the attacking setup they should use to overcome the French champions and win their first-ever UCL title.

Source: Legit.ng