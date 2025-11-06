A new video showed Sammy West, the detained brother of Regina Daniels, questioning officials in court

The family had earlier said they were unaware of his location after Sammy West's arrest

Regina’s siblings continue to call for support as online conversations intensify

A new development has emerged in the unfolding situation involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her family, following the arrest of her brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy West.

A viral video that surfaced online on Thursday, November 6, showed Sammy outside what looks like a courtroom, questioning officials about why his family was not informed of his court appearance.

In the short clip, he asked the court officials why no member of his family had been notified before he was brought to court.

A video showed Sammy West, the detained brother of Regina Daniels, questioning officials in court. Photos: Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

Source: Instagram

“Why won’t you call a family member that I’m coming to court?” he asked

This comes after days of uncertainty regarding his whereabouts, following his arrest alongside his sister.

Regina Daniels had earlier taken to Instagram to express distress over the situation, pleading for understanding and calling for fairness.

Her elder brother, Sweezzy1, also went online, calling for a protest and urging supporters to speak up so Sammy would not be “silenced.”

Another associate had further claimed that Sammy was scheduled to be charged in court on Wednesday, November 5

Although the specifics of the allegations leading to Sammy’s arrest remain unclear, the situation has continued to draw strong public attention.

Sweezy1 shares how Sammy was arrested

Meanwhile, Sweezzy1 disclosed that Sammy was handcuffed for 13 hours, from Mushin to Abuja, and beaten.

He added that Sammy was starved, having had no food or water since his arrest. He further mentioned that there had been a petition for Sammy to be moved from Maitama Command to the SARS office in Abuja.

Countering Ned Nwoko's claims about his brother Sammy, Sweezzy1 asserted that it was Ned Nwoko who was behind the arrest. He accused the politician of lying, claiming the arrest was carried out by a thug known as Bishop.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Sammy West's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@powerchibueze:

"After this he will learn his lesson not to chàllenge law makers in a môvkèry way… which one be say you wan bôx with senator"

@Habatovation1:

"Na still their family problems When those family are eating chicken with Ned they don't tell anyone So is their cup of tea they should drink it"

@Hantylorlah:

"This is the problem with Nigeria’s power structure, when you speak against abuse or defend family, they use “influence” to intimidate you. Justice shouldn’t depend on who your in-law is. "

@tezzy211:

"U blogs try Dey confirm information before una post am out to the public imagine me seeing “being moved to another prison” by one blog and now you saying “being dragged to court” which one person wan believe "

