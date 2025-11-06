Sweezzy1 has shared a video showing the deplorable state of his brother Sammy while in police custody

He also revealed that Sammy has been charged to court and spoke about the steps being taken in his case, pleading for help

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on what Ned Nwoko is allegedly doing to Regina Daniels' family

Sweezzy1, one of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' brothers, has given fans a glimpse of how his brother Sammy is being treated in police custody.

He also shared an update about Sammy's case with Ned Nwoko, crying out online for help.

The UK-based man had previously updated his fans after Sammy was found, calling out Ned Nwoko and accusing him of lying about not writing a petition against the singer.

In his latest post, Sweezzy1 revealed that Sammy has been charged to court and will be remanded until November 28, as he was denied bail.

He pleaded for his brother's freedom, sharing the deplorable state Sammy is in while in police detention.

Rita Daniels shares picture of Sammy in detention

In another post, Rita Daniels, the mother of the embattled singer, shared a picture of Sammy in detention, which sparked sympathy and concern among fans.

The photo showed Sammy sitting in a dirty room, looking down, with bruises visible on his arms and body.

Fans react to Sweezzy1 and Rita’s posts

Reactions poured in following the posts made by Sweezzy1 and Rita Daniels. Many fans questioned what offense the young singer could have committed to deserve such treatment by the politician.

They expressed their support for Regina Daniels' family, urging her never to return to such a marriage.

What fans said about Sweezzy1's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@edithruchy shared:

"Shameless old man ! Dey vex bcos her young toto is out of his house. Ndo, it is well, this too shaa pass ! Nothing will happen to him."

@richie_candy04 said:

"Haaaaa 28 God pls intervene, Wen he did not steal , Sammy will be free ijn God Almighty will intervene ijn,"

@adeolaoladejo10 stated:

"As e be marriage don finish,bcos I won’t stand and see someone humiliate my family sha."

@iam_mhizosa said:

"Stay strong ,don’t allow this Needle old man break you!! Nothing will happen to Sammy."

@simply_nancyetuwe wrote:

"Stay strong. God will fight for you, I've always known you to be strong , you will pull through this,hang in there, Auntie Mi ."

@ jerry_jaybad shared:

"They done finally go court , that’s what everyone wanted , smh, the main thing to do was to meet the man and dialogue without social media now the ball is in his court inside court yard!"

@momo.nzete commented:

"This breaks my heart ,what is his offense for crying out loud."

