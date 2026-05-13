Blord, in a new video that has gone viral, has opened up about his recent detention in Kuje prison in Abuja

The businessman opened up on the luxury lifestyle he had access to during his stay behind bars

He also taunted VeryDarkMan as he made bold claims about how the online critic was treated when he was detained in Kuje

Businessman and crypto trader Linus Williams, better known as Blord, has caused a buzz on social media after he described his recent detention in Kuje prison as a "vacation."

Speaking in a new interview, Blord bragged about being held in the Very Important Personnel (VIP) section, which he likened to an NYSC camp.

Blord opens up on the special privileges he had access to while in Kuje prison. Credit: blordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to he had access to special privileges, including having a personal chef. Blord, who claimed that the prison was locked down in his honour and that he engaged in sporting activities with fans who clamoured for his release.

Contrasting his experience with that of social media critic VeryDarkMan, the businessman alleged that VDM was treated like a "terrorist" and kept in a high-security section reserved for bomb suspects during his time at Kuje.

“Kuje Prison looks like NYSC camp, very big, they kept me where powerful people stay. I went on vacation in Kuje Prison. I had my own chef, and my room had every appliance you can think of. When VeryDarkMan was taken to Kuje prison, he was kept where they keep people carrying bom b and the beat the hell out of him," Blord claimed.

Blord brags about his experience in Kuje prison, claims it was like a vacation. Credit: blordofficial

Source: Instagram

Recall that Blord spent over 15 days in Kuje prison after he was remanded for 26 days after his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of VeryDarkMan.

The video of Blord opening up about his experience in Kuje prison is below:

Reactions as Blord shares his prison experience

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Blord's experience behind bars. Read the comments below:

Trullydearest commented:

"Like wise FCID, Abuja. It looks like a 3star hotel, only that you cannot walk away or go out."

dinadolass1 said:

"This guy wanna start what he cant finish again . Anyways I just want very VDM to overlook him before they start saying VDM is causing distractions again."

Akposxau wrote:

"One might think he has learnt to stop talking too much but he obviously hasn’t learnt anything

Whalex commented:

"See person wey dey beg for handshake come here kon dey lie, if he like the prison so bad wetin make am come out na."

LyfAcrosBorders said:

"Dude sounding way too comfortable talking about prison. His mouth and actions will destroy him."

Blord tries to compensate Sowore

Legit.ng previously reported video showing activist Omoyele Sowore reacting after Blord attempted to compensate him for his role in securing his release from Kuje prison has circulated online.

In the viral clip, he gestured toward Sowore as though offering compensation for his efforts.

However, the activist politely declined the gesture, maintaining a calm and composed expression. The brief exchange quickly drew attention, with many observers focusing on Sowore’s reaction and Blord’s persistence.

Source: Legit.ng