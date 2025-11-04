Regina Daniels' brother has reacted to the post his sister made about her estranged husband

He shared details about one of the politician's sons dying, despite the accusations that his sister was abusing substances

Fans were divided in the comment section, with some joining him in criticizing the politician

One of Regina Daniels' brothers, Sweezzy1 on Instagram, has reacted to the allegations made against the actress by her estranged husband.

The actress had once again cried out about domestic abuse, sharing how Ned Nwoko’s actions were affecting her family members.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' brother post about Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@swezzty1

Source: Instagram

Prior to this, Ned Nwoko had accused Regina Daniels of substance abuse and promised to send her to a rehabilitation center abroad.

In his post, Sweezzy claimed that Ned Nwoko lost one of his sons years ago abroad. He stated that Nwoko’s son died in the UK, but the news was suppressed to protect his reputation.

According to Sweezzy, the boy died of heart failure and seizures due to excessive substance intake.

Sweezzy warned that Nwoko should be careful, as he is ready to reveal more about the politician's best-kept secrets.

Regina Daniels trends amid her brother's post about Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' brother gives stern warning

Further, Sweezzy warned the politician to retract his allegations against his family, adding that he is prepared to share more details with the media. He also accused the media of attempting to cover up Nwoko’s actions.

Amid her marital troubles, Regina Daniels’ siblings have consistently supported her, defending her publicly. Even the actress’s singer brother, Sammy, went as far as posting videos of himself practicing boxing, stating that it might be the next step he takes against the politician.

Additionally, one of the politician’s sons was seen in a video attempting to console Regina amid her troubled marriage.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' brother post

Netizens reacted after seeing what the actress's brother said about her. They added that the actress made a mistake by not relocating her siblings abroad when she had the means. Some others noted that Ned shouldn't have done all he is doing to the actress and her family. Here are comments below:

@chi_nwe_eze_bkup said:

"The mistake wey una make was residing in this country when you had the money to flew."

@enow.lizzy.37 said:

"Oga Ned leave Regina and her family alone marriage no be do or die affair."

@triciababy58 shared:

"This guy no dey talk if you see him talk this man own don dey too much."

@bracha_blessing commented:

"Jesus dat man go don use drugs finish Gina come Dey accuse d innocent gal."

Regina Daniels' father's old comment surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that an old comment made by Regina Daniels' father in 2020 had surfaced online amid her marital crisis.

He shared pictures taken with the actress as evidence that he was the actress's father.

The man also noted that he never supposed her getting married to the politician in the first place, that his estranged wife prevented him from reaching Ned Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng