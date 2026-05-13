NABTEB has fixed May 24 and May 31, 202, as final deadlines for major examination registration processes nationwide

The board warned that no extension will be granted for candidates or schools under the 2026 examination cycle

It also directed schools to complete biometric registration and portal submission through approved state and online systems

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced key registration deadlines for candidates sitting for the 2026 examination cycle.

The board warned that no extensions will be given.

NABTEB releases 2026 exam registration deadlines. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

According to the board, registration for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) will end on Sunday, May 24, while schools registering candidates for the May/June in-school certificate examinations must complete the process by Sunday, May 31.

As disclosed by The Punch, the statement was issued on Wednesday, May 13, in Benin by the board’s Assistant Director of Media and Protocol, Uchechukwu Olisah.

NABTEB’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mohammed Mohammed, it said, urged schools, parents, and candidates to act quickly and avoid a last-minute rush that could disrupt registration.

Mohammed explained that the board has already simplified the process through online platforms designed to reduce stress and improve access for schools and students across the country.

Online portals now central to exam registration

For the May/June in-school exams, schools are expected to first request registration slots through their state offices, capture candidates using NABTEB biometric software, and then complete the process on the official portal.

Schools are also required to obtain login details from state offices before making payments and finalising registration through the designated school portal.

The statement further revealed that for the National Common Entrance Examination, candidates can either register through state offices or create personal accounts online, complete their details, and submit their registration through the official portal. Schools are also allowed to handle bulk registration using the provided login access.

Dr. Mohammed stressed that the board is pushing for a more technology-driven system to make examination administration smoother and more efficient nationwide.

2026 exam update as NABTEB sets final registration dates for NCEE and in-school candidates across Nigeria. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He also warned schools and candidates to ensure all information submitted is accurate, as errors in data could affect examination eligibility.

NABTEB advised the public to reach out to state offices or use its official registration platforms for further guidance and support

Lagos opens registration for model colleges

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government commenced registration for the 2026 entrance examination into its Model Colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools, with an online application process now active.

The state announced that registration will close on May 15, with a ₦10,000 fee required, while only Primary Six pupils from public and private schools are eligible to sit for the Computer-Based Test scheduled for June 4 to June 6.

Authorities added that applicants of Lagos origin must upload a valid indigeneship certificate during registration. Parents and school administrators were also advised to strictly follow all guidelines on the Lagos State Examinations Board portal.

NECO to introduce CBT exams in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government announced that the National Examinations Council (NECO) will begin conducting its examinations using computer-based testing (CBT) starting in 2026.

The Minister of Education said the reform is aimed at reducing examination malpractice, improving assessment credibility, and aligning Nigeria’s education system with global standards and digital learning practices.

Source: Legit.ng