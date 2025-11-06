Sweezzy1, one of Regina Daniels' brothers, has provided an update on his brother Sammy’s condition after his arrest

In his post, he also criticized Ned Nwoko, countering the claims made about Sammy's arrest and detention

Sweezzy1 revealed where they found his brother and described what happened to him when his family was not present

The crisis surrounding Regina Daniels' family seems to be escalating by the day as more details emerge.

The actress had previously cried out about her ordeal and called for help, with members of her family rallying around her.

Regina Daniels' brother, speaks about Sammy, accuses Ned Nwoko of abuse. Photo credit@sweezzy1/@regina.daniles/@sammywest

In the midst of the turmoil, Regina Daniels' brother and sister were arrested, and their whereabouts were unknown.

Sweezzy1, one of Regina’s brothers, also cried out, urging his fans to stage a protest for his brother's release.

In an update, Sweezzy1 revealed that his brother Sammy had been found. He disclosed that Sammy was handcuffed for 13 hours, from Mushin to Abuja, and beaten.

He added that Sammy was starved, having had no food or water since his arrest. He further mentioned that there had been a petition for Sammy to be moved from Maitama Command to the SARS office in Abuja.

Regina Daniels' brother calls out Ned Nwoko in post. Photo credit@sweezzy1

Sweezzy1 Slams Ned Nwoko

Countering Ned Nwoko's claims about his brother Sammy, Sweezzy1 asserted that it was Ned Nwoko who was behind the arrest.

He accused the politician of lying, claiming the arrest was carried out by a thug known as Bishop.

Sweezzy1 alleged that Ned Nwoko and his supposed thug had ganged up to beat up his brother as if he were a criminal. He demanded that they charge Sammy to court so they could face each other and Bishop could explain the charges against Sammy.

Sweezzy1 continues his attack on Ned Nwoko

In his Instagram story, Sweezzy1 posted that he has a voice note that he claimed proved Ned Nwoko was the one who wrote a petition against Sammy.

He tagged Mercy Johnson, Seyi Tinubu, Regina Daniels and others, including the Nigerian police, in his post.

Regina Daniels' brother questions Ned Nwoko

Sweezzy1 also questioned Ned Nwoko, asking if his brother had stolen the politician’s wife to be treated like an animal.

He argued that the only offense his brother Sammy committed was standing up for his sister, and expressed disbelief that Ned's alleged thug was the one suing Sammy.

Bragging about his future actions, Sweezzy1 declared that no one could silence him and vowed to keep fighting until his last breath.

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a social media lady had called out Regina Daniels over an alleged unpaid debt amid her marriage crises.

In the video, the explained that her uncle provided a service to the actress by picking her up after her viral domestic violence video.

She shared how the actress refused to pay for the service but went online to flaunt her expensive lifestyle in a private jet and showing out her new house. Many fans of the actress tagged her to the post and asked questions.

