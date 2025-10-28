A lady has called out Regina Daniels over an unpaid debt after her uncle provided a service to the actress

She explained how her uncle helped Regina in a time of distress at her husband's house

Fans reacted to the video, offering advice on how the lady could recover her uncle's money

A lady on social media has called out Regina Daniels amid her private jet and new house unveiling videos.

In the recording, the lady alleged that the actress used the services of her uncle, who owns a logistics company in Abuja.

According to her, when the actress cried out about domestic violence in her marriage, they reached out to her uncle, who rented a Prado jeep to pick her up from her husband’s house.

The lady stated that renting the jeep costs N150k per day, and they paid for only two days, though the jeep was used for more than two days.

She added that when her uncle asked for the payment, they referred him to the man who rented the jeep. However, the man said he only paid for two days and expected the actress to settle the remaining N570k she owed.

Lady shares action taken to recover debt

After a back-and-forth, the lady who contacted her uncle was arrested and detained at the police station.

In the recording, the lady also mentioned that one day, the police called her uncle and claimed the lady had escaped when she said she was going to use the toilet.

She added that all attempts to reach the actress had been unsuccessful, as she was dropped off at the airport while traveling to Lagos.

The lady begged Regina Daniels to pay her uncle's money from the remaining funds after buying her new house.

She speculated that maybe the actress gave the money to someone else to pay, but the person refused. She clarified that her video was a friendly call-out, urging the actress to do what is necessary.

Fans share take about lady's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the lady about Regina Daniels and her debt. Fans were divided, some didn't believe the lady and claimed that he may be lying just to chase clout. While others advised her on what to do. Here are comments below:

@engineerfgo11 shared:

"That is stupid why can't you call her out since all this day when the girl get house now we are you are now come out and seeing dragons."



@trish_fabulous said:

"I no believe, I rented prado last year for someone for a day and only the prado cost 150k. Fueling prado no concern who get am and 30k no fit feel up prado."



@stephyonyi_ shared:

"Ah you go wait make she bounce back finish her 10M birthday giveaway oo."

@ososte commented:

"You don’t want to talk about it and you don’t talk full ground."

@talesbyblessing reacted:

"The girl never drink water drop since."

@olishddraggon wrote:

"If evidence dey , send the matter to Vincent Otse."

