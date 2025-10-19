Nigerians have voiced strong opinions after Senator Ned Nwoko publicly accused his wife, Regina Daniels, of drug-fuelled violence and neglect

The explosive claims, shared via social media, have triggered widespread concern over the couple’s child and the handling of such personal matters

While some called for compassion and rehabilitation, others criticised the senator’s decision to go public

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has sparked widespread public reaction following a controversial post on X (formerly Twitter) dated 19 October 2025, in which he accused his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, of violent behaviour and substance abuse.

In the post, Nwoko alleged that Daniels had assaulted domestic staff, threatened a nurse, and neglected their son’s medical needs. He claimed her actions were fuelled by drug and alcohol abuse, which he said was enabled by her suppliers.

Public backlash grows over Ned Nwoko’s social media post alleging Regina Daniels’ addiction and neglect. Photo credit: Regina Daniels/Ned Nwoko/X

Source: Instagram

The senator further urged Daniels to seek rehabilitation, warning that her life and safety were in jeopardy without professional intervention.

Nigerians react to the accusations made by Ned Nwoko

The post has ignited a wave of reactions across Nigeria, with many citizens expressing concern over the public nature of the accusations and the potential impact on the couple’s child.

Big Richy, reacting on X, questioned the appropriateness of airing such personal matters online, stating:

“Why is this on social media in the first place? Why will a senator post this about his wife who’s a celebrity? If a blogger does it, that’s different but a senator? All the best to you and yours.”

Oyoro4 echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the potential harm to the child’s wellbeing:

“A husband publicly admitting that the wife does drugs and abuses alcohol is not good for the sake of children involved. Marriage may crash but children’s image and health should be respected and protected! Do better Sir!”

Calls for compassion and private rehabilitation

While some criticised Nwoko’s approach, others called for empathy and a more discreet path to healing. @ArcSadam urged both parties to prioritise therapy and rehabilitation over public confrontation:

“This situation is deeply unfortunate and calls for compassion, not chaos. If what’s stated here is true, then addiction has become the real enemy, not either party. Drug and alcohol abuse destroy families silently, and rehabilitation, not public confrontation, is the only sustainable solution. Both Ned and Regina should prioritise private therapy, family counselling, and professional rehab for her recovery. Protect the child, lower the public noise, and let healing take the front seat. Families are meant to be mended, not mocked.”

Calls for rehabilitation and privacy dominate Nigerian responses to Ned Nwoko’s claims against Regina Daniels. Photo credit: Regina Daniels/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Public skepticism and alternative solutions

Some Nigerians expressed scepticism over the allegations, suggesting ulterior motives. @zeinmira commented:

“When they want to ruin you; they’d say you are doing drugs. Typical wealthy people playbook. I can’t blame her if she drink alcohol though, how’s she supposed to cope with your face? Waking up next to you, everyday!”

Others offered alternative strategies for handling the situation. @Ccdon proposed a more discreet and strategic approach:

“What I would have done instead of coming to social media: 1. Set up all the suppliers up and get them picked up by NDLEA. 2. Lure my wife on a vacation trip abroad, enter Jordan and get her into a nice rehab center. Return home and continue living my best life unperturbed.”

See the video from Ned Nwoko below:

What Ned Nwoko actually said amidst allegation of violence against Regina and video evidence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has publicly accused his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, of unprovoked violence and property destruction in their home, attributing her behaviour to ongoing struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

The allegations emerged on Saturday via a detailed post on X, formerly Twitter, as tensions in the couple's marriage reached a boiling point.

Source: Legit.ng