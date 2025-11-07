A TikTok user shared her experience after unexpectedly seeing Senator Ned Nwoko at the National Assembly

She noted that the senator appeared unusually calm despite the ongoing public controversies surrounding him

The video has drawn wide attention online, with many sharing their own opinions and interpretations

A young Nigerian lady has shared her unexpected encounter with Senator Ned Nwoko, and her reaction has left many people talking online.

The lady, identified as @euget.x on TikTok, said she was taken aback when she saw the Delta lawmaker at the National Assembly, looking composed and focused, despite the ongoing public discussion regarding his marriage and personal life.

In the short clip she posted, the lady captured the senator walking alongside other lawmakers inside the Assembly premises.

TikTok user says Ned Nwoko was too calm despite marital struggle. Photos: @euget.x/Ned Nwoko.

According to her, she did not expect the lawmaker to be present at work, especially given the intense media spotlight currently surrounding his home.

The lady added that she admired his steady demeanor.

She said:

“My eyes couldn’t believe it when I saw Senator Ned at NASS today. The man is still very calm and coming to work amidst all these controversies.”Today I saw Senator Ned and couldn’t resist. I like how stable and calm he appears."

Legit.ng reported that the whole marital drama snowballed into another mess after Regina Daniels took to Instagram to express distress over the whereabouts of her brother. She accused her husband of orchestrating his arrest.

Her elder brother, Sweezzy1, also went online, calling for a protest against Ned and urging supporters to speak up so Sammy would not be “silenced.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to lady's video on Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Christian:

"My elder sister works there and she Ned is one of the kindest and calm."

@blackgirlmagiccc.1_

"Overrated place o, currently serving there and I can say boldly nothing Dey there"

@zinnyperry:

"There are clothes for such office. The only notice your value. Your outfit isn't presenting. corporate, abayas , cover up clothes.

@Viral_Glory:

"So you Dey see people wey make our country be like this everyday 😫 and you don’t know what to do?"

@Juliet Ugah:

"I love how excited you’re about the place and I hope it favors you. Amen. I served here as well. Wasn’t really thrilled cause I had a lot of work to do then even as a corps member. I worked on Bills and motions that made it to the order paper and plenaries. Good luck girl"

@Prettysweet:

"From d whole batch A,B,&C… so I now wofficially work in government house … so my dear , just be diligent,passionate about ur job & very hardworking & pray as well especially your dreams in life … forget those saying u r overrating the place .. u can meet sb that can change your life from their there I swear down"

@Angeluloaku:

"Ask if they’re looking for a good chef that can cook better food that can help them forget their problem. But don’t ask Ned ooo 😂That man will beat me."

Ned Nwoko is accused of orchestrating the arrest of his brother-in-law. Photo: Ned Nwoko.

