Lagos Police distanced themselves from the arrest of Sammy West, saying officers came from Abuja with a warrant

Regina’s brothers had earlier alleged harassment linked to ongoing family issues

The Federal Capital Territory Police was yet to release official details on the arrest or alleged offence

The Lagos State Police Command has now clarified its role in the arrest of actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel “Sammy” Daniels.

Amid growing online accusations, the police now say Lagos officers had no hand in the arrest, contrary to public assumption.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, Sammy was not arrested by Lagos police operatives.

Lagos Police distance themselves from the arrest of Sammy West.

Instead, police officers from Abuja, acting on an official assignment, carried out the arrest with a duly signed warrant.

However, because the arrest occurred late in the evening, the officers had to temporarily lodge Sammy at the Ogombo Police Division in Lagos before transporting him for further investigation.

Adebisi stated:

“The individual in question was not arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command. The officers who effected the arrest came from Abuja with a duly signed arrest warrant. The suspect was temporarily detained at Ogombo Division due to the late hour, pending further procedural action.”

The clarification follows rising online tension after Regina’s elder brother, Lawrence Daniels, took to social media claiming that Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina’s estranged husband, was responsible for Sammy’s arrest.

He warned that if anything happens to their family, Nwoko should be questioned.

Fans react to police's comment on arrest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@poshest_hope:

"But what’s the reason for his arrest? I thought keeping someone in custody for over 24 hours without charging them to court is illegal and a v!0lation of their rights?"

@ezeqwesiri:

"So you just confirmed that indeed they were arrest by Ned Nwoks based on connection"

@gracciellaayuk:

"So in Nigeria, once marriage is over your in laws get arrested? This is the same man who came out to advocate for polygamy. Yet he can’t handle his problems without creating chaos. This is y’all’s senator. The same method they run this country is a reflection of their homes"

@mummy_b3:

"Abuja officers come Lagos come arrest person , they took him to Ogombo over night straight to Abuja , oh wow night crawlers , super heroes"

@amakasregister:

"We are discussing Trump, Nigeria versus Tinubu right now. Can this family go solve their problems elsewhere? Afterall, they enjoyed the marriage offer whilst it lasted with Ned Nwoko."

Regina Daniels alleges harassment linked to ongoing family issues.

