A plane crash in Namibia killed a pilot and three German tourists near Sossusvlei desert

Wreckage found after search; Desert Air confirmed no survivors among passengers

Investigation underway to uncover the causes behind the tragic aircraft accident

A tragic plane crash in Namibia has claimed the lives of a pilot and three German tourists after their aircraft went down in the country’s famed Sossusvlei desert, a major international tourism destination.

The incident, which involved a small chartered aircraft, occurred after the plane departed from a private runway near Hosea Kutako International Airport en route to a lodge in the desert region.

3 Germans and Pilot Die as Namibia Plane Crashes in the Desert

Source: Getty Images

Wreckage discovered after overnight search

The charter company operating the flight, Desert Air, confirmed that the wreckage was found early Monday morning, May 11, after the aircraft had been reported missing since Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer of Desert Air, Willem de Wet, confirmed the fatal outcome of the search operation, Punch reported.

“The wreckage of the aircraft was located around 9:15 am this morning. Unfortunately, there are no survivors,” he said.

He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, adding:

“We extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident,”

De Wet further stated that the next of kin of the victims had already been informed.

Aircraft was en route to popular desert lodge

The company identified the aircraft as a Cessna 210, which had been transporting passengers to a private lodge in Sossusvlei, a world-renowned tourist site known for its towering red dunes and striking desert landscape.

Authorities confirmed that the aircraft lost contact shortly after departure before it was later reported missing, Vanguard reported.

Investigation launched into cause of crash

Desert Air said a full investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident, though no immediate details have been released regarding possible technical failure or weather conditions.

Officials are working alongside aviation authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Sossusvlei remains major tourist attraction

Sossusvlei, located in Namibia’s Namib Desert, is one of the country’s most visited natural landmarks, famous for its salt and clay pans surrounded by massive sand dunes and ancient dead camel thorn trees preserved in the arid landscape.

The site attracts hundreds of thousands of international visitors annually, with German tourists forming one of the largest visitor groups.

According to Namibia’s tourism ministry, approximately 110,000 German nationals visited the country in 2024, making them one of the biggest segments of its tourism market.

16 people dead as plane crashes

A tragic air incident has happened in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.

A fatal plane crash occurred on Monday, July 21, after a military airplane crashed into a school campus.

Source: Legit.ng