Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has joined the growing voice calling for renewed justice for the late 13-year-old Benue girl, Ochanya Ogbanje

Tiwa Savage, in a statement, shared that the tragic incident saddened her heart as she called for justice

Singer Ayra Starr and Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello were among the popular celebrities who have also lent their voices

Nigerian international act Tiwa Savage has joined the list of prominent figures in the country who have shown support for the renewed call for justice for the late 13-year-old Benue girl, Ochanya Ogbanje.

Recall that Ochanya passed away in 2018 after battling Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF), as a result of constant rape.

Ochanya was allegedly raped for several years by her aunt’s husband, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor Ogbuja.

According to reports, the suspects were arrested and prosecuted but later acquitted.

Recently, the suspects were reportedly sighted in Lagos, walking freely, triggering renewed anger on various social media platforms.

Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, others react

In a tweet via her official X handle, Tiwa Savage stated that her heart was heavy over the incident.

The singer demanded justice, stressing that the late Ochanya Ogbanje deserved justice.

"My heart is heavy. A young girl suffered unthinkable pain at the hands of those meant to protect her and lost her life because of it. We can’t stay silent. We can’t continue to hide behind family titles and tradition. She deserves justice. Every child deserves safety. 💔 #Justiceforochanya," she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that celebrity chef Hilda Baci donated N2m to the GoFundMe campaign launched for the late 13-year-old abuse victim, Ochanya Ogbanje.

Below is Ayra Starr's tweet calling for justice:

Actress Shaffy Bello's post demanding justice for Ochanya Ogbanje is below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the singer's tweet, read them below:

Officialsoliu commented:

"Justice for Ochanya... we are Ochanya."

olusegun04 said:

"Absolutely heartbreaking. No one should ever suffer like this. Justice and accountability are non-negotiable. #Justiceforochanya."

fwmeeky said:

"God bless you Tiwa fir speaking up, Ochanya doesn’t deserve what she went through in the hands of that pathetic family, i really hope they pay dearly for their sins and the poor girl continue to rest in peace."

Sirpascal_ commented:

"Support financially for the reopening of the case … posting alone will not give her justice she deserves…"

Faye_Chinny said:

"When justice sleeps, abusers gain courage. When society is silent, victims die twice. Seven years after, Ochanya’s story reminds us ; we must never get tired of demanding justice."

Makuochukwu126 commented:

"This is heartbreaking. No child should ever suffer in silence. Justice for Ochanya, and for every child whose voice was taken away too soon."

OparaQueenette wrote:

"This delay is already injustice. How can these 2 rapist be roaming free for over 7 years now?"

ChuksR3 commented:

"Our justice system is in a mess seriously. Perpetrators of this evil act are walking freely."

