Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has taken down all his online posts endorsing Suluhu following protests in the East African country

Diamond Platnumz's action comes after unrest following the outcome of the election in Tanzania

Reports also emerged that the Tanzanian singer has fled the country, stirring reactions from social media users

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz’s last Instagram post praising President Suluhu Hassan for her work in various sectors has been taken down from his page following the political tensions in the East African country.

Tuko reported that Diamond Platnumz deleted all the posts he made campaigning for President Suluhu.

mwanzotv also reported that Diamond Platnumz has fled to Mombasa, Kenya, amid growing tensions and protests in Tanzania.

President Suluhu was the flagbearer for the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), and her re-election bid had been endorsed by Tanzanian stars, including Diamond.

The protests began on Thursday after a disputed general election marked by disqualification and detention of the key opposition figures in Tanzania.

The protesters demanded cancellation of the election results, alleging irregularities in the country’s presidential election.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's store reportedly valued at $780 million was rumoured to have been set ablaze by protesters.

Reacting to the rumours, Juma Jux’s wife, Priscilla Ojo, dismissed the claims, noting that the clothing store was looted and not burnt.

Reactions as Diamond Platnumz reportedly flees Tanzania

Ellen Akuzike Kazonga said:

"Simba is no longer a king of the jungle. He's fled to the marshes like a beaver."

Thandieccah Kalulu commented:

"Mulife don't run."

Imedi Useni said:

"Now I see why mulife was running."

Rafiq Maulana commented:

"In Mumba's speech... "Tanzania people are coming in hot hot hot firing some shots shots shots."

Fexster Majamanda said:

"When people want change, nobody can stop them."

K-Teezio MW said:

"That's not my problem, my question is, why Macbeth killed Nthondo and King Duncan stole Kino's pearl?"

Casper C Jibu commented:

"Aaah he care not about his country he's like Dan Lu and Mkasa Mbuz."

Samuel Hassan said:

"These days even what goes around doesn't have transport money to come around."

Chrispine Malinki reacted:

"Simba lion king run away from kingdom who will be the king now."

Shacah Zulu Zulu

"Good newsTanzanian citizens they're not coward anymore i think now other artists from Tanzania they're will learn Lesson from this whats happening now there."

