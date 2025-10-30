Cubana Chifpeist capture dteh eharts of Nigerian online users as a new vidoe of him surgaced on social media

The musician, who ws rcenetl on teh ste of hsi sit song, Chibuike was pictured with actress Ngzi Ezeonu

Their concersation revolved abroyd CO's late mum, triggering eotional reactions from online users

Cubana CP is set to shoot the music video of his addictive tune, Chibuike and Nigerians are loving it.

The Nigerian nightlife boss trended online after he was spotted with veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Eneonu on the set of the hit song.

Video as Cubana CP speaks glowing of his late mother, Credit: @ngoziezeonu, @cubana_chiefprist

Ngozi's role was to play CP's mum on set, which brought back memories of his late mother.

In a video going viral on cyberspace, he was seen speaking to Ezeonu about his late mother and how much she sacrificed for him. The musician said he wishes she was here to see what he has become today.

Fans shared their reactions to CP's video, Seaking of how much he misses his mother.

Watch the video below:

Recall, Cubana Chiefpriest announced his upcoming album CP No Small featuring a track titled More Money, produced by Davido.

The song is described as an Afro Gyration Gbedu, set to drop on April 2, 2025, promising a dance-inducing vibe.

Davido’s role as executive producer ensures a classic sound, as confirmed by Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram.

Cubana CP and Ngozi Eneonu trend

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@001Xtasy said:

"Moments like this hit differently Seeing Cubana Chief Priest honor his late mum with Ngozi Ezeonu is pure magic respect, love, and nostalgia all in one frame!"

@Bluegod45 said:

"Omor cp really Miss his mom Omor my life won't be the same if i lose my parents nw aswear."

@Only1OBN said:

"Ngozi Ezeonu fit just they feel say na movie role cp they rehearse."

@snowmanassist said:

"A man without his mom will always feel empty ,the only woman who truly loves you."

@poronto50 said:

"When u make money without ur mom who is the release human close to you you’ll understand life."

Video as Cubana CP touches fans with tribute to late mum. Credit: @ngoziezeonu

@Meee_dey said:

"Cp na baba."

@LadyVictoria21 said:

"I like this Cubana chief priest."

@callmetunde_ said:

"Behind the fame, there’s always a story that humbles you. ”

Cubana CP's 'Baby mama' accuses him strongly

According to a previous report by Hellen Ati is not done with Cubana Chief Priest, as she went online to call him out and accuse him again.

The mother-of-two went online to expose a conversation between her and an unknown man offering her money to sleep with her.

Hellen's post has triggered a lot of attention online, as many debates whether it was from Cubana Chief Priest or not.

