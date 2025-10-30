Video captured a tense moment as Davido’s aide, Lati DMW, was denied entry to Governor Fintiri’s residence

The incident happened before Davido’s 5Alive tour concert in Yola, Adamawa State

Mixed reactions online as fans weighed in on what really happened at the gate

A video circulating online has captured the dramatic moment Davido’s personal assistant, Lati DMW, was stopped by security personnel while trying to gain entry into the residence of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before Davido’s electrifying performance at Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, on October 29, 2025, as part of his ongoing 5Alive Tour across major Nigerian cities.

In the viral clip, the singer was seen arriving at the Governor’s residence with his team.

Davido’s aide, Lati DMW, denied entry to Governor Fintiri’s residence. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

While the music star was ushered in without hesitation, his trusted aide, Lati DMW, was held back by stern-looking security operatives stationed at the entrance.

Despite being part of Davido’s inner circle, the aide was reportedly told to wait outside as security protocol was enforced.

A voice could later be heard in the background shouting, “Let him go, let him go,” after which the guards finally allowed Lati inside the compound.

The short clip has since gained massive attention online, with fans dissecting what went down and what may have led to the misunderstanding.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Davido's PA's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@abujnr_:

"All man for himself. No matter how rich your brother is, have your own o. Let him go let him go 😂 go where, here be like shrine or Quilox?"

@obum_mic:

"post the full video werey ... if person like Lati de your life poverty go wipe for your generation ....."

@fw_fela:

"You for just post the full vidoe nahhhh, why una like to create unnecessary drama like this all for comments and likes"

@pepsunky:

"Everybody get where and who pass am. For here officer Adamu pass Lati. 😂 irony of life. Waka jeje inside State House."

@mrrtems:

"Brain no dey your head, how will other security personnel not allow another security personnel not get access to where his bosses is? Bloggers and sïlly narratives."

@uzordinma34:

"Una sabi raised issues wey no be anything at all,security operatives wey dey government no sabi lati period."

@showboi_obulochise:

"They didn’t bounce him, they only wanted OBO to enter first, go little mile before others follow but Lati wanted to enter immediately OBO to make sure OBO is well guarded… Nigerians and pushing narrative."

@cold_heart0147:

"For few seconds video. Why you no play the full video after e enter because you know say that one no go bring traffic to your page"

Drama as Davido’s Aide Lati Gets Bounced at Adamawa Gov’s Residence: "Everybody Gets Who Pass Am"

Source: Twitter

Odumodu speaks about Wizkid, Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that rapper Odumodublvck shared how Wizkid and Davido showed him respect by featuring on his album for free.

The rapper stated that Grammy winner Wizkid’s verse was a personal gift, calling it the greatest ever recorded.

The Nigerian music star insisted both superstars joined purely out of respect for his grind, not for the money.

Source: Legit.ng