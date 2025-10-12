Tiwa Savage recounted how a politician once sent a private jet to fly her out while she was pregnant

The singer stated that someone also gifted her a Range Rover on her birthday, but she returned it

Tiwa reflected on the emotional timing of the lavish gift, which coincided with her ex-husband’s proposal

Award-winning Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about some of the most extravagant gestures she has received from admirers, including a Nigerian politician.

In a recent interview, the “Somebody’s Son” crooner was asked to recall the grandest gesture anyone had ever made toward her. Her response left fans both amused and intrigued.

The singer revealed:

“He sent a plane to pick me up while I was pregnant. Obviously, I didn’t go."

Tiwa Savage says that politician once sent a private jet to fly her out while she was pregnant. Photos: @tiwasavage/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa explained that the incident happened years ago after she had performed with the Mavin Records crew.

According to her, the unnamed politician had sent his Special Assistant and a private jet specifically for her.

Despite the tempting offer, the singer maintained that she declined.

“Someone bought me a Range Rover” - Tiwa

In the same conversation, the songstress also recalled that someone once surprised her with a Range Rover as a birthday gift, but she eventually returned it.

She explained:

“Someone bought me a Range Rover for my birthday, which I returned. It was on the day that my now ex-husband proposed to me. I didn’t know it was going to be presented that same day."

The coincidence, she said, made the entire situation awkward, especially given that it clashed with one of the most emotional moments of her life — her engagement.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@DanielRegha:

"So what's the point of this podcast if the politician's name isn't disclosed? Tiwa should've called the person out, Nigerians need to start holding everyone accountable."

@ofeyou1:

"Imagine the power dynamics here… Celebrities get gestures like private jets, but most people don’t even get respect or basic help. Makes you wonder who really holds influence in society."

@Elvisbo:

"Is this what you should be talking about on Air. Sometimes, these celebrities, because they need to trend, would cook up one story or another just to be in the news. This is another one."

@Frankaize:

"Nigerian politicians really do stuff like that. You just don't know it. I know someone (an old friend from school) who has literally been to 6 countries in the past 5 months, just flexing cuz a politician set his sights on her. Keep playing"

Tiwa Savage says she rejected the politician gesture. Photo: @tiwasavage/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage speaks on messy scandal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage opened up about a chapter of her life she describes as the lowest point in her career.

In an interview with UK media personality Zeze Mills, the Afrobeats queen revisited the events of 2021, when she lost her father and, just days later, faced the public release of her private s*x tape.

The “Somebody’s Son” hitmaker explained that she made a conscious choice to protect her mental health by not obsessing over the events.

Source: Legit.ng