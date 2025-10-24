An Isoko man has expressed interest in marrying Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage as his first and only wife

Recall that Tiwa Savage, in a viral video, revealed that she is open to becoming a second wife

The Isoko man's marriage proposal to Tiwa Savage has gained attention online, stirring mixed reactions

An Isoko man, identified as Festus Awolowo Etame, has made a bold move with his public marriage proposal to Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage.

The proposal came after Tiwa Savage, in an episode of the American podcast Lip Service, revealed that she was open to becoming a second wife, adding that most of her eligible suitors were either much older or already married.

Man expresses desire to marry Tiwa Savage as first wife. Credit: tiwasavage/gettyimages/Roy Hsu

Source: Instagram

Man proposes marriage to Tiwa Savage

The man, in his proposal message that has gone viral, revealed he was willing to marry Tiwa as his first and only wife.

"I believe in monogamy. I feel that you shouldn't be a second or third wife to any polygynist. I promise to adopt your son.

"I'm Isoko from Delta State. I live in Abuja. I'm single, educated, and into management consultancy, book authorship, and publications," he wrote.

Man shares reason he wants Tiwa Savage as his first wife. Credit: tiwasavage.

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that he doesn't want to marry the mother of one because of her fame or wealth.

"For the record, I once married a brilliant and intelligent Yoruba lady like you. But God took her home in August 2019. For over six years now, I've been searching for true love again. But the 'church girls' I've met are 'born-again' believers," he said.

"I do not smoke, drink alcohol, or womanize. You're beautiful enough for me. I'll seek no other woman. I've assured myself that marrying you will be a testing ground for my Christian lifestyle.

"I know you've received hundreds of proposals from suitors. But be careful. It's aptly said that 'once bitten, twice shy.' You cannot afford to fail in a second marriage. I'm the right suitor for you. Remember, the devil's apples are full of worms," he added.

Read the Isoko man's viral message to Tiwa Savage below:

Reactions as man proposes marriage to Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many applauded the man for being straight to the point. Read them below:

adesuwaomonua said:

"I was expecting a cringy proposal but man was articulate and straightforward! Omo if na me I go consider am oh I no lie! Nice one."

deetee2you said:

"‘I remain your husband to be’ Daddy please."

copy_cat_copy said:

"They say “if you shoot for the moon, you might hit the stars” but this baba confidently shoot for planet Neptune hoping to hit the sun, moon and stars."

oyenike8 said:

"Am so happy for Tiwa… finally found the one!"

didiekanem said:

"Aunty Tiwa please accept o so you can start eating Isoko river fish like jasper."

Tiwa Savage spills on powerful Nigerian politician

Legit.ng also reported that Tiwa Savage opened up about extravagant gestures from admirers, including a Nigerian politician.

During an interview, the singer was asked to recall the grandest gesture anyone had ever made toward her. Her response left fans both amused and intrigued.

Tiwa Savage said, “He sent a plane to pick me up while I was pregnant. Obviously, I didn’t go."

Source: Legit.ng