Two-time Guinness World Record breaker Hilda Baci has reacted to the GoFundMe campaign launched for the late 13-year-old abuse victim, Ochanya Ogbanje.

Ochanya was abused by her cousin and his father while living with them and died in 2018 after battling vesicovaginal fistula. Her case was recently revisited, and a GoFundMe was created to support the fight for justice.

In an Instagram post, the chef expressed sadness over the incident, stating that many girls are victims carrying the same emotional and physical scars as the late Ochanya.

She added that those who were supposed to protect the young girl failed her, and many others are still struggling to heal from similar experiences.

Hilda Baci noted that honoring Ochanya’s memory goes beyond hashtags, urging people to actively support victims of abuse.

She donated ₦2 million toward securing justice for such victims and asked her fans to select two NGOs to benefit from the donation.

Hilda Baci donates toward justice for Ochanya Ogbanje

The chef further revealed that her contribution was meant to inspire others to get involved in any way they can. She encouraged those who cannot donate financially to lend their voices to the cause, while calling on lawyers to join the legal team pursuing justice for Ochanya.

Recall that Hilda Baci is not the only public figure advocating for victims of abuse. A few months ago, social media activist Martins Vincent Otse (Verydarkman) also supported the rescue and repatriation of underage girls trafficked abroad.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Hilda Baci's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the chef about late Ochanye Ogbanje and other victims of abuse. Many praised her for her efforts, while others also shared their experience in the hands of people who assaulted them. Here are comments below:

@peaceyinny wrote:

"Raising a girl child in Nigeria scares the living daylights out of me… 1 or 2 Nigeria girls from a poor or average household has either encountered a paed*philes or abuser in their young age. I am a victim of such circumstance."

@blessed_barbie01 said:

"Way to go, God bless her."

@ibidunolabisii commented:

"No trial! Straight to prosecution."

