Tiwa Savage revisited her infamous feud with Seyi Shay, offering never-before-heard details about the viral salon incident

The singer debunked long-standing rumours that she tried to sabotage Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani’s careers

Tiwa revealed how she actually lost a Pepsi deal to Seyi Shay during her pregnancy, insisting she’s always supported women

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has spoken about her 2021 altercation with fellow singer Seyi Shay.

In a recent interview on Off Air with Gbemi O and Toolz, Tiwa addressed the tension that erupted after a now-famous salon encounter between the two singers.

According to Tiwa, their disagreement didn’t start there; it had been brewing for years over industry rumours, diss tracks, and false allegations.

Tiwa Savage says she was hurt by Seyi Shay's diss track at her in 2017.

Tiwa Savage addresses sabotage rumours

The Somebody’s Son crooner said she was deeply hurt by claims that she had tried to sabotage Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani’s careers.

She stated:

“I would never do that — I’m so pro-women. If you do something to me, I’ll let you know. I don’t have to act fake or pretend online.”

Tiwa referenced Seyi Shay’s verse in the 2017 Fvck You Challenge, which reportedly contained subtle shade aimed at her.

The move, she said, made it impossible for her to pretend that things were okay when they met years later in a salon.

She said:

“Like the whole shade thing, I’m not going to pretend like you and I are cool in a salon when you did a diss track."

Tiwa also used the opportunity to set the record straight about the long-standing rumour that she “blocked bags” for her colleagues.

The singer disclosed that she actually lost a major endorsement deal to Seyi Shay while she was pregnant with her son, Jamil.

The singer revealed:

“When I got pregnant and had Jamil, I was taken off a Pepsi campaign, Longer Throat, and Shay was booked on it. I was taken off because I couldn’t snap back in time. So how am I stopping other people’s bags?”

She added that despite losing the deal, she held no grudges and instead focused on bouncing back stronger.

Reflecting on the entire episode, Tiwa said the rumours about her blocking opportunities were painful, particularly because they came from people she once respected.

She added:

“I heard that they thought I blocked their bag. How? If you’ve heard from anybody that I tried to block your bag, mention the person so I can address it."

Watch the interview here:

Tiwa Savage debunks long-standing rumours that she tried to sabotage Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani's careers.

