Actor Junior Pope's widow, Jennifer Odonwodo, has shared a heartwarming memory about him

The late actor's widow posted a screenshot of a contract he signed after borrowing money from her in 2020

The adorable post, depicting the sweet relationship between the late Junior Pope and his wife, has left many gushing

Jennifer Odonwodo, the widow of actor Junior Pope, has brought back heartwarming memories about her late husband with an agreement they reached in 2020.

A look at the letter shared on her official Instagram page showed that Junior Pope had borrowed a sum of money from his wife, which included the day and time he would pay it back.

As a seal of their agreement, the late Nollywood actor also penned his signature to it.

Jennifer, who relished the special bond between her and her husband, hinted that he didn't refund her.

Sharing the agreement letter, Junior Pope's widow wrote in the caption:

"Was going through old pictures and came across this… It put a very wide smile on my face. JP and I got to signing agreements, and all day stating dates and times monies lent would be returned. We further had to take pictures of the papers in case the paper gets lost, deliberately torn, or hidden by the borrower. We’d bring forth pictorial evidence. Once you lend money to your spouse, sibling, or close family member, there's a 90% chance that money is gone," Do you lend your spouse, partner, or family member money, or do you just dash them? Let’s discuss."

Junior Pope's widow's post is below:

Celebs, fans react to Junior Pope's wife's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared their similar experiences with their spouses regarding borrowing money from them. Read them below:

paschalinealex24 said:

"I read it in his voice and I started smiling awwwww."

kelvinceejay101 said:

"Lol I am starting this with my wife. She can never pay back money she borrows from me."

empressnjamah reacted:

"EVIDENCE NA WATER."

fashion_53 commented:

"Lol this just made me laugh like I always tell my hubby, Any borrowed money comes with interest ooo."

cyndykings_chikaodili said:

"Too real! We no dey use signature play for this side. I also have a full book that I re-enter every details from the payment receipt that he would sign too. Two-factor authentication (Soft copy and hard copy)."

charming_ebony reacted:

"I will start doing this with my husband cos d guy Dey get memory loss anytime it’s time to pay me the money that he borrowed from me. Money Amnesia."

hehlenn said:

"We pay back to each other oo! But, my husband can never add shishi while paying back oo... if it's N99 you gave him, or N18,400, he will give u back like that oo."

