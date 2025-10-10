Afrobeats musician Tiwa Savage has addressed rumours of blocking chances for other female singers in the music industry

She urged individuals accusing her of sabotaging her colleagues to provide sources and evidence against her

The My Darling hitmaker tackled the controversies around her and her colleagues during a recent media chat on the OffAir Podcast

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has responded to allegations suggesting she is sabotaging the careers of other female artists by blocking their chances of getting booked for shows.

Speaking during a recent episode of the OffAir Show, Savage addressed the rumours, stating that she is being wrongly accused and may be used as a scapegoat by show promoters.

Tiwa Savage denies blocking bookings for female colleagues. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

“If you’ve heard from anybody that I tried to block your bag, please mention names,” she said. “Maybe the promoters are lying and using me, maybe they don’t want to book three, four girls. So, they claim I am the one blocking others.”

The singer suggested that the issue might not be about personal rivalry but rather the reluctance of event organisers to book multiple female acts.

She challenged those making the claims to come forward with instances, instead of spreading vague accusations.

Watch her speak below:

In a previous report, Tiwa Savage spoke out about her feud with Davido and addressed long-running rumours about her connection with Wizkid.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the singer disclosed details about her December 2023 confrontation with Davido and stated that rumours of a romance with Wizkid were groundless.

Savage noted that the feud with Davido began when she shared an Instagram story showcasing Sophia Momodu, the singer's first baby mama. She mentioned that her bond with Momodu came easily because their children go to the same school.

“Our kids have been friends since they were one, and they’re 10 now. I’ve known David for years, but I also built a bond with Sophia. I didn’t know there were issues between them,” she said.

She recalled an incident at a social function in which Davido misconstrued her greeting to Momodu.

"He assumed I was taking sides, which was incorrect. "She's just the mother of my son's friend," Savage said.

According to her, Davido misinterpreted the scenario and sent her angry messages, advising her to "be careful in Lagos." Feeling threatened, Savage filed a police petition, emphasising that it was out of precaution rather than hatred.

Tiwa Savage responds to industry gossip with bold statement. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

“I reached out to his family first, hoping to resolve it privately. When I got no response and the threats continued, I acted to ensure safety. It wasn’t about revenge,” she said.

Despite the incident, she insisted there was no lasting animosity. “I haven’t spoken to him since, but I have love for him. Our kids come first, and that’s what matters.”

On Wizkid, Savage dismissed speculation about a romantic past. “I love and respect Wizkid, but it’s not about him,” she clarified. She added that a previous secret relationship she once described as “embarrassing” was with another public figure, not Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng