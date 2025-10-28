Social media users reacted to a recent video shared by Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan

The audacious critic shared his opinion on Ivana's apology to Davido concerning her fiasco at his show

However, VDM's video seemed to have run differently, as online users shared their hot takes about him

Mixed reactions have trailed a new video of Vincent Otse Martins, aka VDM, that has been making the rounds on social media.

Recall that a social media hype woman from Uyo, known as Ivana, came forward to tender an apology to David 'Davido' Adeleke for her absence at his show.

She had earlier announced that she would be promoting at Davido's show in Uyo, despite being an FC (a core Wizkid fan). However, shortly after the clip, some old tweets, presumed to be hers, were dug up, and the content shaded Davido.

VDM speaks about Ivana's apology

Following her apology and denial concerning those tweets, VDM stepped forward in her defense, noting that he believes her.

He stated that he has been a victim of fake Twitter accounts, which have earned him tons of criticism online.

However, his remark failed to sit well with online users, who jabbed at him, asking him to mind his business.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to VDM's take on Ivana

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ ___guddie said:

"As e nor be friends with David again E don de support 😂😂😂 Mumu."

@ fattyonis_ said:

"Can’t this guy keep quiet for once 😮chochocho everytime Nawa oooo."

@ _abdul_bassit said:

"VDM I like you ooo but no put mouth for this one E no concern you."

@ jazz_ent_update said:

"As per say na you be our president for instagram weyrey elenu shipoti."

@intentional_familyman said:

"I don’t think that was the genesis of this issue. I think it’s from when she apologized to fc about her upcoming performance at the stadium for DAVIDOs five tour. She shouldn’t have made that post i guess cuz to me it didn’t make sense and it’s insulting and downgrading to DAVIDO. just go the show do your job collect contact and your money and everybody wins. You Dey support one person no mean say you dey fight or beef with other people. I feel for her tho cuz I’m certain she regrets her actions."

@ sapphire_x__x said:

"Oga rest, she made a video begging FC that she just needs to hype cos she’s the “head girl” of Uyo blah blah. Na person forge that one too? Na where emotional blackmail dey them dey see you."

@ iamtherealallegedly said:

"Is not about the twitter tweet but about the disrespectful video she made explaining herself first to Fc before attending the show like she's doing them a favour.what is she explaining to them about?"

@ alpha___female14 said:

"This one too na activism?"

@ official_djvirus said:

"No be everything dem dey put mouth oga 😂😂😂😂."

Radiogad on why Davido left VDM out

Meanwhile, media personality Radiogad claimed that singer Davido left VeryDarkMan off his Miami guest list.

The alleged reason was tied back to the activist’s behaviour after the singer held his traditional wedding in Nigeria.

Davido reportedly asked Radiogad for his opinion on the issue before making the decision to leave him out.

