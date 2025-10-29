A Nigerian lady invited her mum to the UK and decided to take her to churches in the country

She shared how her mother reacted after visiting churches in the UK, sparking mixed reactions

What her mother did after visiting churches in the UK made the lady realise that she had made a “big mistake”

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared what happened after her mum came to visit her.

She took her mother to two churches in the UK, but got an unexpected reaction from her.

Nigerian Lady in UK Shares How She Made “Big Mistake” By Taking Her Mum to Church Abroad, Many React

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @solaceojotule, the lady narrated how her mother reacted after visiting churches in the UK.

She said:

“So my mum is in the UK for the first time, and I decided to take her to church. Big mistake. Stay with me. We've been to two churches so far, and after every service she'll whisper, "Tule, I'm not satisfied. My stomach is not full."

“At first I thought she meant food o. I said, "Mummy, they gave us tea and biscuit after service. It's not meant to satisfy you." Then she said it wasn't about food. She said, " I mean my spirit is still hungry."

“I had to explain, "Mummy, here nobody is praying against kidnapping, no one is asking God for electricity or water and other basic amenities. Food is cheap. The citizens gets almost free education plus free health care. Just pay your taxes and you are good. Nobody's neighbour is plotting their downfall. They're just thanking God for sunshine."

“Mummy said, "I can't wait to go back to my church.This one no reach. I'm not full." So I've told her, join the Nigerian church online in the morning, then follow me to my UK church in the afternoon. That way, she can collect the best of both worlds, small fire, and big fire because how can you say you're not full in the church of the people who brought you Christianity?”

"Nigerian church vs UK church, totally different. How do I explain to my mum that you don’t have to shout and kabash before God hears you? "

See the post below:

Reactions trails Nigerian woman’s reaction to UK church

AdaNjika said:

My mum is here too and she so love the uk church eh. My mum will be saying eh hee,this is how church is suppose to be 45 mins over,no 2nd collection and co.....choir go dey sing u go think say na angels. so satisfying

Chinconurse said:

I totally understand her. You can get the type of messages she likes online,e.g YouTube ,that's how I fill up too.God bless Mama.

Lucie said:

Haha this cracked me up. Bless her heart haha. There is so many different styles of church services she could explore & often in some absolutely stunning buildings. I hope she eventually finds one she feels more at home but sadly that is sort of the point of moving to a different culture is to integrate with new things so she might have to get used to it being a bit different bless her haha

Aarondiplomat said:

Awwnnnn. Nice, I tap from your grace, this would be me someday by God's grace. Pls allow Mummy say her mind o...

Boluwatife said:

Take mama to your nearest RCCG please, bless her."

Nigerian Lady in UK Shares How She Made “Big Mistake” By Taking Her Mum to Church Abroad, Many React

Source: Getty Images

Lady sponsors sister to UK

A Nigerian lady sponsored her sister to join her in the UK four years after her relocation abroad for studies.

She opened up about her emotional journey in the UK as she welcomed her sister to the countr after four years of her relocation.

People who came across the viral video congratulated the sisters and shared their similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng