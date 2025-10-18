Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, are still buzzing on social media amid reports of alleged domestic abuse

Legit.ng reported that a video went viral showing the movie star in tears as she accused her husband of mistreating her

The senator’s personal assistant, Passy Eze, caught the attention of netizens recently as he made a controversial statement online

The personal assistant to Nigerian politician and businessman Ned Nwoko broke his silence amid the growing rumours surrounding his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.



This came after a viral video surfaced online showing Regina Daniels in visible distress, surrounded by security personnel.

In the video, the actress appeared tearful and emotionally overwhelmed, stating that she could no longer handle the situation in her marriage.



The clip quickly sparked concern among fans and fueled widespread speculation about alleged domestic issues between the couple.



Ned Nwoko’s PA, Passy Eze, took to his Instagram Story channel to write:



“Holding on to faith. This too shall pass.”



See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sammy West, Regina Daniels' elder brother, accused her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, of domestic assault.

On his Instagram story, Sammy stated that if he sees a man beating a woman, he will fight with his own blood.

Addressing Ned, he said the billionaire was lucky he had escaped after hitting her and allegedly sending thugs to clean up his mess.

“Makachi! E pain me say una wan finally laugh my sister.

Let me repeat, anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood! Senator Ned Nwoko, you get luck say after you beat my sister again, smash her head for the wall, you run comot send thugs! I swear I for burst all your jaws.”

Senator Ned Nwoko trends; reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Regina Daniels' brother shares a picture of one of Ned Nwoko's 'thugs'

Sammy West publicly shared a photo, claiming it to be one of the men who allegedly assaulted his sister in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

In the photograph Sammy shared, a dark, hefty man is seen standing beside the politician.

Sammy’s posts quickly sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing shock and calling for answers.

