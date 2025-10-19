Regina Daniels’ stepson, Amir Nwoko, made headlines recently amid the actress’ marital scandal

The movie star was seen distressed in a video as she accused her husband of sending thugs to harass her

Amir was spotted beside his stepmum as he showed her care and support in the midst of the chaos, gaining attention online

Amid growing tension in Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko, her stepson, Amir Nwoko, has taken the spotlight after he was seen consoling the actress during a distressing moment.

The Nollywood star was recently captured in a viral video accusing her husband of sending thugs to harass and intimidate her at their marital home.

In the emotionally charged footage, a visibly distraught Regina is seen crying as a confrontation unfolds outside their compound.

In the midst of the chaos, her stepson Amir is seen kneeling beside her, wiping her tears - a moment that touched many viewers.

The young man could be heard calling Regina “mum” as he offered her comfort and reassurance.

He went on to affirm her worth and importance, responding to her remarks about feeling disrespected and devalued in Ned Nwoko’s household.

Fans appreciate Regina Daniels’ stepson



The video has since sparked widespread conversation online, with many praising Amir’s maturity and empathy during the difficult moment.

mayhive said:

"The step son, the brother! 🥹🥹The men that protects women in vulnerable times are priceless. God bless their souls❤️❤️."

temiladekvng said:

"Anytime I watch this video and I hear her step son call her mum water dey drop from my eyes It just tells on her character tbh you can't force children to like and care for you . This is all the proof I need to know she's a sweet soul the little kids the big kids all love her even if you buy kids big big gifts they know genuinely good people."

myperthlifediary said:

"This her stepson is GOLD...."

splendy_chika said:

"Everyone need a brother like Sammy 😢."

theodora_igboaruk said:

"She is living her age and shouldn’t be blamed. U can’t force adulthood. It’s a natural thing that takes process, life lesson and experiences."

queenesther_chidera said:

"God bless her step son 🙏 his priceless 💕."

skin_genesis_and_scents said:

"Her step son 😢🥹."

chocolee141 said:

"Did I Just Hear Him Call Her Mum??? Indeed She Is Loved By Her Stepson’s!!!!❤️. What A Sweet Lady, Gina Is!"

iamzinnymichael said:

"Good one Sammy 👍 protect your sister against á violence man."

ofusky__ said:

"I don’t care whether she has come online to broke shame us or do worst, but domestic violence is abuse. I wouldn’t wish that on my enemy!!! Irrespective of however everyone of you feels about Gina right now, let’s all remember that she’s still a small girl and she’s going through domestic violence, is she were your sister would you keep quiet?

"Or blame her? Nobody gets married with the hope of getting beaten. Let’s remember that her husband is a Senator in Nigeria and he’s supposed to lead by example. I hope something is done about it."

momentswithjennyy said:

"What my brother can do👏. Everywhere go scatter first! We go dey settle am later."

call_me_adelle said:

"I really pity Regina,poor little girl wey no enjoy her youth go marry old pa, na the mama I blame seriously,blc of money you carry your very young daughter give old pa marry see what the poor girl is going thru now wehhhhh😢😢."

julietcena1 said:

"I stand with you Gina,watching this gives me goosebumps remembering my own case in my military hubby's unit and no one was there to protect me I had to go nakeed to stand up for myself and they retreated and didn't enter the room again,Gina you will be fine your is still alive plzzzz go back to your house if you really want to be alive to see you r children."

adamasarahmansaray said:

"This is what any response brother would do for her sister Sammy na u be ❤️🙌."

Regina Daniels' brother shares a picture of one of Ned Nwoko's 'thugs'

Sammy West publicly shared a photo, claiming it to be one of the men who allegedly assaulted his sister in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

In the photograph Sammy shared, a dark, hefty man is seen standing beside the politician.

Sammy’s posts quickly sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing shock and calling for answers.

