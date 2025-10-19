A Nigerian man has taken a swipe at Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, saying he has no tears for her

In a lengthy post on social media, the man said Regina knew what she was getting into when she agreed to marry Nwoko

He gave other reasons why he does not pity Regina, and his stance elicited mixed reactions online

A young man, known on Facebook as Untamed, has said he does not pity Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who is in the middle of a marital crisis.

Regina, in a viral video, had accused her husband, Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, of domestic abuse - an allegation the Delta senator denied and further claimed the actress has drug and alcohol addiction.

Why man has no tears for Regina

In a lengthy Facebook post, Untamed stated that Regina knew what she was getting into when she agreed to marry Nwoko, knowing fully well he has several wives.

He wondered how an older Nwoko proposing to the then teenage-Regina was not considered a major red flag.

Untamed said if Nwoko was broke, people would have labelled him a pedop'hile and accused him of lusting after a 19-year-old girl.

He decried how people were quick to condemn Nwoko without hearing his side of the story, and further accused Regina of marrying for the senator's wealth. His Facebook post partly read:

"I have no tears for Regina Daniels.

"She knew exactly what she was getting herself into when she signed for a billionare grandpa.

"How is 1-2-3-4-5 wives not a Red flag?

"How is a 60Yrs old grandpa proposing marriage to a 19 Years old not considered major redflag?

"A broke Ned Nwoko with 5 wives would’ve been cancelled for lusting after a 19Years old girl.

"Yall would’ve labeled him P3do. 🤡

"But MONEY is always the equalizer for w||men, It blinds them for as long as it offers privilege.

"However, when privilege stops, Accusations start.

"You could see how everyone is quick to label Ned Nwoko the abus3r without evidence of an abus3?

"No one suspects his wife could be the abusiv3 partner simply because she could summon tears.

"Also note, that Ned Nwoko has spoken out about her alleged battle with drugs and alcohol add!ction..."

Regina Daniels: Man's post stirs reactions

Anna Gold said:

"Sentimental judgement!! As for me, Ned didn’t show any evidence because we didn’t see Regina breaking the glass."

Soughtout Nkemjika said:

"I have always doubted her story of abuse .. she is feed up by the whole marriage. Just finding a way out...

"A desperate woman can cook up anything. Is Ned a saint ? No.. but there is more to this story than meets the eye."

Samuel Akaeze said:

"He had 4 wives before marrying Gina and we've never heard the woman making any form of accusations against him.

"With that alone I'm forced to believe he may not be the bad guy."

Joy Debbie Irefu said:

"And the speculation that she is a drug abuser and a alcohol addict is unverified and unproven. I know you love this kind of dramas."

Sunday Tobison said:

"If she don taya to cry for inside Ferrari..make she enter inside one of the other cars and continue."

Mathias Audu Maude said:

"We listen we don't judge.

"It could be a series just like that engagement saga so we wait."

Godstime Loudspeeka Ebiega said:

"Before you dismiss this class, I wan know something.

"Regina Mama dey call Ned My Son in-law?"

Old video of Regina Daniels smoking resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of actress Regina Daniels smoking had resurfaced online.

In the recording, Regina was seen sitting with a group of people, puffing from what appeared to be different substances while sipping an alcoholic drink.

In the viral video, a man was seated beside the actress, seemingly giving instructions on what she should smoke. At some points, he was seen whispering to her, although his words were inaudible.

