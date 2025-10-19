Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, has been entangled in the recent scandal surrounding her daughter's marriage

An old video of the movie star’s traditional wedding, which took place in 2019, made waves online

Fans and netizens made new observations about Mrs Daniels as they fired her with questions

Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, is back in the spotlight after the actress’ wedding video sparked fresh controversy amid ongoing concerns about her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

The drama began when popular Nigerian blogger, Cutie Juls, resurfaced a clip from Regina’s traditional wedding, drawing attention to the roles played during the ceremony.

The blogger wrote: "Na Regina dey marry, but na Mommy Regina dress like bride, while Regina was dressed like a person wey go dey pack chairs after the ceremony."

This observation triggered mixed reactions online, with many fans questioning the mother’s intentions surrounding Regina’s early marriage to a man much older than her.

In the clip, Rita Daniels appeared dressed in elaborate attire, stealing the spotlight while her daughter looked unusually modest for a bride.

Legit.ng reported earlier that an emotional video of Regina surfaced online, showing her in tears as people tried to console her.

In the footage, women could be heard encouraging her to drink water while pouring some on her head.

Tensions flared in the background as men exchanged heated words. Regina, who recently turned a year older, could be heard crying out:

"In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing; in my house, I am a queen."

Nigerians drag Regina Daniels’ mum

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

soniii_ebi said:

Yesssss it’s time to face her mum!

iam_omon_ said:

" Her mother failed her honestly."

maame_esi_dumahmensah said:

"The mother failed her. She dash her out for her own selfish gains. Regina is still young and can reorganize her life and be on the right track again. I wish her all the best."

_elofunam

"She is living the life she has always wanted at the detriment of her daughter."

seh_glams

"You can see the sadness written all over her face 😢."

kenechukwudoris said:

"The way she's flinging herself, her movements etc... such a baby😢."

spikesandglitz2 said:

"An 18years Viirgin that was given to ned, now a drug addict, How did she get there?"

danielsgraceamarachi said:

"For her to wear shades, she dey hold back tears."

avon_in_abuja said:

"Na her Mama suppose marry Ned & leave the poor girl to chase her dreams😢."

lady_eki said:

"Sold her out to the highest bidder, see as traditional marriage be, even her body language is off....Mama it's time to go look after your child...gbogbo yin ma wa alright las las."

the_youngest_hajjia_ said:

"She clearly sacrificed herself for the betterment of her family 😢."

holi_mary

"She didn’t even look like a happy bride her mumu mother really failed her 💔💔💔."

affiongs.hair said:

"She didn’t even have time to stretch her bob hair."

lady_ossy5 said:

"She looked like they just picked her up from an ongoing lecture😢."

tori_joey said:

"I feel for her, I worry about her mental health. Its really not easy to be this girl. 😢."

ifeoma.ani.589

"Who will she not do drugs? Seeing the likes of Chivido, Priscillia and co,

Seeing young couples vibing happily and she been stocked with an old grandpa 😢 I really feel her pains."

omagbemijoy said:

"D mama fr just marry d man bcoz they bonded so well frm dis video, nobody shld come fr me ooh abeg."

musicinclam said:

"She didn't really have a wedding ceremony rather na oat and covenant ceremony to cage her life...ngwanu o."

Ned Nwoko praises wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event. While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

