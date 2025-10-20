Ned Nwoko's brother has reacted to the crisis in the senator's marriage with actress Regina Daniels

In a latest update, Ned Nwoko's brother addressed the public as he called for calm and understanding

The senator's brother also disclosed how the marital crisis would be handled, stirring reactions from netizens

Dr Michael Nwoko, a brother to Senator Ned Nwoko, has broken his silence on the crisis in the senator's marriage with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

On Sunday, October 19, Michael released a statement calling for calm and understanding from the public regarding the crisis in Ned and Regina's union.

Ned Nwoko's brother reveals senator and Regina Daniels' marital issues will be resolved internally. Credit: drmichaelnwoko/regina.danies

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nwoko, a senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, spoke up after Regina accused him of domestic violence.

Regina, in a viral video on Saturday, October 18, alleged that Nwoko severely assaulted her and that she could no longer endure the abuse in their marriage, which sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms in the country.

Ned Nwoko’s brother says marital issues will be handled internally. Credit: nednwoko

Source: UGC

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' possible reconciliation

According to Michael, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ marital crisis would be resolved internally.

He stated that it was a private family matter.

"I respectfully crave the indulgence of all fans and people of goodwill to be calm and continue to demonstrate understanding as whatever is happening between Distinguished Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko and his dear wife, Mrs Regina Daniels Nwoko, is a private family matter. It would be resolved internally. Thank you all, and God bless," he wrote.

Ned Nwoko's brother's post on the senator and Regina Daniels' marital crisis is below:

Reactions trail Ned Nwoko's brother's update

Reacting, some netizens applauded Ned Nwoko's brother, stating that the senator should have posted a similar message rather than accuse his wife of drug abuse.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

ine.stimable432 reacted:

"This should have been senator Neds reply . That long explanation and accusation was a bad one. Whoever advised Him did him dirty. All dis same, Delta north deserves better. Only our senator is always on the news for wrong readon."

hrmlady_ciidminaj said:

"As e should, I pray God Grant's them both wisdom and understanding."

pretty_hussy wrote:

May God fix everything I'm heartbroken I miss the peaceful family of my darling Regina Daniels God please resolve this matter peacefully."

buchi.pamela commented:

"Sending love and light to the family. May everything be resolved peacefully."

iz_jiji_ said:

"Sending Gods grace love and light to the family."

h3arts4._.nataaaa reacted:

"Na so the husband suppose talk bottom."

lawrenceimoh65 said:

"No be you go tell us Wetin we go talk or post about this mata no be you buy us phone."

queen_kateelfrida said:

"Your brother didn’t think before calling his wife out . Old man wey no mature."

manso_arrey said:

"Damage control. This should have come from the Manipulative Violent Polygamist!"

cynnie_star said:

"Domestic violence is a private matter? SMH dey play."

thedigitalblessing_ wrote:

"Private but he came out to say she is into drugs he can do better ….,he marry that lady when she was very young and tender whatever she becomes is his fault."

Ned Nwoko spotted with Moroccan wife

Legit.ng also reported that Ned Nwoko was named the Best Performing Senator of the Year at the Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025.

Senator Nwoko made the announcement amid a domestic violence allegation levelled against him by his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

Ned attended the event alongside his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

Source: Legit.ng