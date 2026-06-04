Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has spoken strongly about the difference between prayer and action amid rising insecurity in Nigeria

Her post came just after gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori advised people to pray over the Oyo school abductions and later apologised following heavy backlash

Njoku reminded Christians that faith and action must go hand in hand, stressing that bandits, bad roads and poor healthcare cannot disappear by prayer alone

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has sparked reactions online after speaking about the balance between prayer and practical action.

Her comments came shortly after gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori encouraged Nigerians to pray in the face of rising insecurity, especially following the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Mary Njoku tells Christians that action matters as debate over prayer and insecurity in Nigeria grows. Photo: maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Yinka Alaseyori had explained that while the government is trying, prayer is the key to freedom, but she later apologised to mothers and Nigerians after facing heavy backlash.

Mary Njoku, in a post shared on Instagram on June 3, emphasised that physical problems cannot be solved by prayer alone.

She explained that even food does not appear by prayer, as someone must plant, harvest, transport, and cook it, or provide the means to get it.

The actress reminded Nigerians that even in the Bible, provision often came through people, work, and practical effort.

"PHYSICAL problems require PHYSICAL solutions. Spiritual problems require spiritual solutions."

Mary Njoku went further to say that good roads, healthcare, education, security, and economic growth will not appear simply because people pray about them.

According to her, prayer can guide and strengthen, but physical issues demand planning, accountability, and hard work.

"Dear African Christians, as we continue to pray, let us not confuse prayer with action. You cannot bind and cast away bad roads. You cannot rebuke a failing healthcare system into working. You cannot pray away the bandits who are terrorising our lives. Faith and action are not enemies. They work together."

Read her Instagram post here:

Nigerians react to Mary Njoku's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users agreed with the actress and shared similar sentiments.

@ojoemomotimi wrote:

“This is why i don’t stay close to be people who believes everything is spiritual 🤦‍♀️”

@geespacebabs commented:

“We often forget that even the Bible says work and pray. Faith without work is de@th!”

@realty_verse reacted:

“Well spoken! God will not do for you the things you should do for yourself, that's why he gave us hands, legs and a brain!”

@xabelpower said:

“We still need prayers 😢 for God too remove greed from the heart of our leaders bcos all the sectors are corrupted. Everyone just want to fill their pocket”

@akiddiescollections wrote:

“Someone has finally said it, Your own no loss my sister”

Mary Remmy Njoku tells African Christians that faith and action work together and that physical problems need physical solutions, not prayer alone. Photo: maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary Njoku speaks on independent women

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mary Njoku spoke against the popular belief that women naturally prefer to be independent.

The film producer explained that independence is mostly a response to circumstances because no human truly desires to go through life alone.

She pointed out that women often learn to be strong and independent when they lack dependable people in their lives.

Source: Legit.ng