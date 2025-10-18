The brother of Regina Daniels has spoken out in response to allegations of domestic violence between the actress and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

His remark follows a viral video of the actress crying and lamenting over an ongoing violence in her marriage

Regina was seen surrounded by security in the footage, expressing her displeasure and saying she couldn't take the situation any longer

Sammy West, Regina Daniels' elder brother, has accused her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, of domestic assault.

Legit.ng reported hours ago that Regina had screamed out about alleged domestic violence in her marriage.

Regina Daniel's brother shares troubling claims from inside her home.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the actress was seen surrounded by men as her brother attempted to defend her from thugs her husband supposedly brought to her.

Regina, who is tired of the mistreatment, was heard crying in the video, saying she can't take the abuse any longer because it's too much.

On his Instagram story, Sammy stated that if he sees a man beating a woman, he will fight with his own blood.

Addressing Ned, he said the billionaire was lucky he had escaped after hitting her and allegedly sending thugs to clean up his mess.

“Makachi! E pain me say una wan finally laugh my sister.

Let me repeat, anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood! Senator Ned Nwoko, you get luck say after you beat my sister again, smash her head for the wall, you run comot send thugs! I swear I for burst all your jaws.”

Regina Daniel’s marriage trends, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bukolaoluyemilabeauty said:

"Did you move out with your children don't leave those innocent children."

iqman1234 said:

"Can anyone hear That boy” sounds like Ned’s son” omg mom, you’re valuable 😢😢."

bellz_beautyy said:

"Love her brother for this, I don't care who is wrong he stood up for his sister that what family do."

effedeborah said:

"It is very sweet to have a supportive family in this life."

iam_ameennaa said:

"Whoever won laugh at her,should make sure they live a perfect life! You did well Sammy!🤝"

akella_paul_ said:

"Where is her mother in all this? She didn’t get the right people to advise her."



e_vereign said:

Everyone deserves to have a brother like Sammy, make I go stream em music

poshest_hope said:

"Somebody said how can a man of his age hit a young girl and another responded “your papa no Dey beat you for house?” 😭 Y’all are not nice on this app."

mohyosoreoluwa sai:

"My wife go too enjoy. This patience won't be in vain. In Sha Allah 💙🙏."

ada_kingsley.m

28m

No matter what you go through in this life, pray to have a supportive family

daddysgirl_treasure_

"Not some people trying to mock her as if life is perfect anywhere, we have seen people who married their peers out here and how it ended up. Pls if you can’t say something nice pls don’t say anything at all."

oliviadadiva1 said:

"Omooooo, this is quite sad. You guys should take it easy with the insensitive comments o. Anybody can be a victim of DV, even the poor."

ayzne_ said:

"Hmmm… so senator of federal republic now beat their wife?? Thank God her siblings stood by her."

africanflamingo_ said:

"Sammy, na man you be and this stranger is proud of you. Man wey dey beat, dey beat and no be by age."



Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.



