Regina Daniels' elder brother, Sammy West, is still involved in the controversial matter regarding the actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko

Recall that a video went viral on Saturday evening, accusing the billionaire and politician of abusing his young wife

In a recent development, Sammy shared a picture of a hefty man spotted with the senator, claiming he was one of those who hit his sister

Sammy West, the elder brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has publicly shared a photo, claiming it to be one of the men who allegedly assaulted his sister during her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

The claim comes after a video circulated online showing Regina crying and saying she could not take the violence any longer.

Shocking photo shared by Regina Daniels’ brother sparks outrage online. Credit: @regina.daniels

In the footage, she was surrounded by several men while family members tried to intervene.

In the photograph Sammy shared, a dark, hefty man is seen standing beside the politician.

He wrote: "This bloodclat will assume."

Sammy’s posts quickly sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing shock and calling for answers.

ammynwaa said:

"Kudos to the brother who stood up for his sister."

akponana_lisa said:

"Pls be strong Regina, kudos to the brother."

betty_dovie said:

"Ned us ungrateful,Gina gave him Fame,if not for Gina who knows Ned abeg?"

toniafamilytv said:

"Ned go collect wotowoto."

vzion_2020 said:

"But why person go send another man make him come beat him wife? Na wao oooo."

betty_dovie said:

"Understand there's a difference between fame and wealth,Ned was just a wealthy timid man,He bit the hand that fed him."

azamama_of_asaba said:

"Omo this is heartbreaking 💔 😢."

esther_ukeh said:

"Ned go commot for this social media that he so wanted that led him to Gina."

officiallildoggy said:

"All of a sudden he’s a bloodclat? He wasn’t a bloodclat when transaction was going on."

okoye.uchenna.904

"Stanley calm down I dey tell u, ned no be Nollywood actor please tread carefully."

oluwa_plus said:

"Some people go dey happy now until e happen to them."

officialmercychristian__ said:

"U know wetin de pain me? She's leaving empty. Without peace she's leaving without anything. And if care is not taken he might deny her access to her children. These men can be manipulating."

stephyonyi_ said:

"So no be skit."

big.bubofficial said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 This man na this tune wey u de use for the caption de really mad me 😂😂😂😂."

official_favourchristian_ said:

"For this man to even send thugs to attack the wife and his in-law that means the love was never there."

Ned Nwoko’s camp under fire after Regina Daniels’ brother’s reveal. Credit: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.



