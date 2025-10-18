Regina Daniels’ Brother Shares a Picture of One of Ned Nwoko’s ‘Thugs’ Who Allegedly Abused Actress
- Regina Daniels' elder brother, Sammy West, is still involved in the controversial matter regarding the actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko
- Recall that a video went viral on Saturday evening, accusing the billionaire and politician of abusing his young wife
- In a recent development, Sammy shared a picture of a hefty man spotted with the senator, claiming he was one of those who hit his sister
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Sammy West, the elder brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has publicly shared a photo, claiming it to be one of the men who allegedly assaulted his sister during her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.
The claim comes after a video circulated online showing Regina crying and saying she could not take the violence any longer.
In the footage, she was surrounded by several men while family members tried to intervene.
In the photograph Sammy shared, a dark, hefty man is seen standing beside the politician.
He wrote: "This bloodclat will assume."
See his post below:
Sammy’s posts quickly sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing shock and calling for answers.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
ammynwaa said:
"Kudos to the brother who stood up for his sister."
akponana_lisa said:
"Pls be strong Regina, kudos to the brother."
betty_dovie said:
"Ned us ungrateful,Gina gave him Fame,if not for Gina who knows Ned abeg?"
toniafamilytv said:
"Ned go collect wotowoto."
vzion_2020 said:
"But why person go send another man make him come beat him wife? Na wao oooo."
betty_dovie said:
"Understand there's a difference between fame and wealth,Ned was just a wealthy timid man,He bit the hand that fed him."
azamama_of_asaba said:
"Omo this is heartbreaking 💔 😢."
esther_ukeh said:
"Ned go commot for this social media that he so wanted that led him to Gina."
officiallildoggy said:
"All of a sudden he’s a bloodclat? He wasn’t a bloodclat when transaction was going on."
“Ned Nwoko ran away after abusing my sister”: Regina Daniels' elder brother speaks on abuse in her marriage
okoye.uchenna.904
"Stanley calm down I dey tell u, ned no be Nollywood actor please tread carefully."
oluwa_plus said:
"Some people go dey happy now until e happen to them."
officialmercychristian__ said:
"U know wetin de pain me? She's leaving empty. Without peace she's leaving without anything. And if care is not taken he might deny her access to her children. These men can be manipulating."
stephyonyi_ said:
"So no be skit."
big.bubofficial said:
"😂😂😂😂😂😂 This man na this tune wey u de use for the caption de really mad me 😂😂😂😂."
official_favourchristian_ said:
"For this man to even send thugs to attack the wife and his in-law that means the love was never there."
Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani
Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.
The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.
Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.