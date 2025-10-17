Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has stated that, despite being from Auchi in Edo State, she cannot speak her native Edo language

She revealed this during the Ginger movie launch while speaking with TikToker Jarvis, who commended her proficiency in Yoruba

The mother of two further discussed her primary language and how her marriage influenced her cultural identity

Toyin Abraham, an actress and filmmaker from Auchi in Edo State, has revealed why she cannot speak her native tongue.

Toyin opened up to TikToker Jarvis at the premiere of the film Ginger, explaining that her fluency in Yoruba stems from her birth, upbringing, and marriage to a Yoruba man.

“I can’t speak Edo. You know, I was born and brought up in Yoruba land. And I married a Yoruba man. So I’m practically Yoruba. I can’t even speak Edo. But there’s no Yoruba I can’t speak,” she explained.

Toyin was born in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, to Edo parents.

She grew up in Ibadan, Oyo State, immersed in Yoruba culture. She attended Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, and then Ibadan Polytechnic before focusing on her acting career full-time.

In a previous report, the movie star caught everyone off guard when she enthusiastically joined a group of Tanzanian women performing a traditional waist dance at the 40th day ceremony of Priscilla Ojo’s son, Rakeem Mkambala.

The event, held in Dar es Salaam, was a vibrant affair filled with music, drumming, and cultural expressions.

The occasion reached a whole new level of excitement when Toyin found herself on the dance floor with Tanzanian women performing their cultural dance.

The vigorous dance required the women to lie on the floor and wriggle their waists to a sonorous beat. Though initially hesitant, the actress couldn’t resist the infectious energy and humorously joined in.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham left many Nigerians puzzled after declaring that she has “relocated” to Tanzania.

The actress announced her trip to the East African country, where she joined close friends and celebrities for the 40-day celebration of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s newborn son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala.

The private gathering was filled with laughter, bonding moments, and heartfelt tributes to little Rakeem.

Toyin, who appeared to be in high spirits, posted several clips from the celebration on her social media page before casually dropping the relocation bombshell.

Toyin Abraham speaks on divorce

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham recently addressed her divorce from colleague, Adeniyi Johnson. The duo were married for approximately two years, dating from 2013 to 2015.

Since their separation, they have moved on and found love with other people. In a recent interview, Toyin Abraham opened up to her fans and netizens about the actual reason their union failed.

According to her, her family had prayed over it and told her that it was not a union meant to last, but she turned a deaf ear and went ahead with the marriage.

