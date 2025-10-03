Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham announced her relocation while in Tanzania for a private family event

The actress had joined Chioma Good Hair, Enioluwa, and others to celebrate Iyabo Ojo’s grandson

Her relocation announcement got fans reacting, with many saying whether Toyin is serious about the move or just joking around

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has left many Nigerians puzzled after declaring that she has “relocated” to Tanzania.

The actress announced her trip to the East African country, where she joined close friends and celebrities for the 40-day celebration of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s newborn son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala.

The event, which was strictly family-and-friends-only, had stars like Chioma Good Hair and content creator Enioluwa in attendance.

Toyin Abraham says she has relocated to Tanzania. Photos: @toyinabraham/IG.

Source: Instagram

The intimate gathering was filled with laughter, bonding moments, and heartfelt tributes to little Rakeem.

Toyin, who appeared to be in high spirits, posted several clips from the celebration on her social media page before casually dropping the relocation bombshell.

She wrote on X with an accompanied video:

“See me o. I don relocate.”

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's gift to Rakeem

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online showing what Toyin Abraham, aka Oversabi Aunty, brought to Tanzania for Priscilla and Juma Jux’s son Rakeem's dedication.

In one of the videos shared on X, Toyin Abraham is seen with Iyabo Ojo as she unboxes her items

After opening her luggage, Toyin gave various people different packages wrapped in nylon. When Iyabo Ojo spots a new blender in the box, she asks Toyin what it’s doing there. In response, Toyin says she had told Iyabo that Priscilla had a lot of items.

She then begins to list the things she brought, and Iyabo Ojo inquires about the crayfish. Toyin confirms she brought it along, and Iyabo Ojo remarks that she could already smell the seafood’s aroma.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users

@nikkyflourish:

"Iyabo ojo is aging gracefully and she's so full of light"

@Mercy_of_Christ:

"I love Mummy Ire’s energy around Iyabo Ojo! There’s no way this is fake She really loves and respect her, and it’s so sweet to watch. Friends like her>>>>>"

@AdunniFbi:

"Guys, look at Aunty Iyabo’s Face!???"

@Karounwioyindamola:

“Don’t relocate o, we are waiting for you

@designtorch247:

“I trust you, enjoy your stay, Mami. Oversabi Aunty

Toyin Abraham joins others to attend Rakeem's 40th day naming ceremony. Photos: @toyinabraham/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham speaks on divorce

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham recently addressed her divorce from colleague, Adeniyi Johnson. The duo were married for approximately two years, dating from 2013 to 2015.

Since their separation, they have moved on and found love with other people. In a recent interview, Toyin Abraham opened up to her fans and netizens about the actual reason their union failed.

According to her, her family had prayed over it and told her that it was not a union meant to last, but she turned a deaf ear and went ahead with the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng