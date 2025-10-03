Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was stunned by Tanzanian women's dance culture recently, as her reaction to it trended on social media

Recall that the movie star had arrived in Tanzania for the 40-day celebration and naming ceremony of her colleague Iyabo Ojo's grandson, Rakeem

Toyin was filmed in a video from the event, expressing amazement at the women's dance culture and immediately displaying her skills

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham caught everyone off guard when she enthusiastically joined a group of Tanzanian women performing a traditional waist dance at the 40th day ceremony of Priscilla Ojo’s son, Rakeem Mkambala.

The event, held in Dar es Salaam, was a vibrant affair filled with music, drumming, and cultural expressions.

Toyin Abraham surprises fans by joining Tanzanian waist dance challenge. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The occasion reached a whole new level of excitement when Toyin found herself on the dance floor with Tanzanian women performing their cultural dance.

The vigorous dance required the women to lie on the floor and wriggle their waists to a sonorous beat. Though initially hesitant, the actress couldn’t resist the infectious energy and humorously joined in.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham left many Nigerians puzzled after declaring that she has “relocated” to Tanzania.

The actress announced her trip to the East African country, where she joined close friends and celebrities for the 40-day celebration of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s newborn son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala.

The intimate gathering was filled with laughter, bonding moments, and heartfelt tributes to little Rakeem.

Toyin, who appeared to be in high spirits, posted several clips from the celebration on her social media page before casually dropping the relocation bombshell.

Toyin Abraham stuns crowd with waist dance at Mkambala celebration. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham’s dance video

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans praising Toyin Abraham for embracing Tanzanian culture. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

morr.ewa2 said:

"Small yansh Dey shake ooo. World best stand up ma😂😂😂."

kanyinsola_xxvi said:

"Have you seen where she was drumming?? I too love this woman 😂 No bad vibes."

_mofiyin._ said:

"World best no be small o😂😂."

official_kahlan said:

"Effortlessly funny."

okechukwu_ahumaraeze said:

"😂😂😂oversabi aunty 😂😂😂I too like this woman."

jaylexcleaning said:

"If you love Toyin like this comment 😂."

neetas_events said:

"I just love this woman 😂😂😂."

omo_kheyhi said:

"If e reach your turn, No prove yourself say you fit do am too 😂."

virginhair_depot said:

"Nyashi na nyashi.. nyashi na Nyashi … Nyashi na Nyashi ooo 😂😂."

sarah_oyedija said:

"Someone should have helped me lock aunty Toyin in one room until the party was over 😂😂, what is this nitori olohun."

_vinnawills said:

"É shake Abi é no shake 😂😂."

lilian_lianchi said:

"She has joined to shake the table too 😂😂."

stardomcakes said:

"Yet some of you hate this woman? Such a vibe."

lifewithsommy said:

"lol,this woman is a full comedy,I love her…but wait a minute wetin Dey shake?"

olivepraise said:

"If this family doesn't make you smile, I pray you completely heal from whatsoever you are going through in life!"

thesandypreneur said:

"Them kuku clear road for am."

miraculous_pato said:

"It's a nice dance challenge but for unique and special people."

Toyin Abraham speaks on divorce

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham recently addressed her divorce from colleague, Adeniyi Johnson. The duo were married for approximately two years, dating from 2013 to 2015.

Since their separation, they have moved on and found love with other people. In a recent interview, Toyin Abraham opened up to her fans and netizens about the actual reason their union failed.

According to her, her family had prayed over it and told her that it was not a union meant to last, but she turned a deaf ear and went ahead with the marriage.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng