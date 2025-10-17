A woman opened up about her first encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai when she was 12 years old

She mentioned what happened to her when she attended his crusade and how it affected her life

What she said about her encounter with the preacher caught people’s attention as many mourned him in the comments

A Nigerian woman, Lilian Oyere Gbarade, recounted her first encounter with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai when she was 12 years old.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Woman shares first encounter with Uma Ukpai

On her Facebook page, Lilian Oyere Gbarade mentioned what happened to her the first time she encountered Uma Ukpai.

She said in her post:

“My First Encounter with Papa Uma Ukpai That Made Me Hungry for God. It was during a Scripture Union Programme in Aba, Abia State, the entire place was filled to the brim and I stood outside the auditorium behind my sisters, stretching my neck to have a better view.

“I must have been around 12 years old then. A young girl trying to find her bearing, looking for where to express her appetite yet didn't have a clue of what she was searching for.

“When Papa climbed the podium, he didn’t utter a single word for about five minutes. Then, all of a sudden, he lifted up this particular song and instantly, the entire atmosphere caught fire. From that moment, something in me shifted. My mentality about the things of God changed completely.

“I knew I wanted to be more, to do more, to explore deeper dimensions in God. And that fire he ignited in me is still burning today. Good night, Papa. Your impact lives on.”

Reactions trail woman's encounter with Uma Ukpai

Scho Lar said:

"I know you are not dead but live in CHRIST. Rest on God's General, till we meet to part no more."

Meje Joy said:

"R.I. P God's general, your legacy lives on through the lives you touched. What a blessing!"

Bariyaa Crystal said:

"Rest in perfect peace in the bosom of God God's general."

Rosevelt Anya Oruada said:

"He came He Saw He Conquered THANK YOU GODS GENERAL REST IN HIS BOSOM."

Chidinma Angela said:

"Rest on papa, ur legacy will live even after u gone. Good night sir."

Peace Nkechi Kanu said:

"Rest in peace papa. You will be greatly miss."

Nwanne Nnachi said:

"Rest in peace Papa."

Mercy Onwuka said:

"Rest in peace Gods general."

