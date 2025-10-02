A video showing what Toyin Abraham brought to Tanzania for Priscilla as she attended Rakeem's dedication has surfaced online

In the video, she is seen unboxing her items while Iyabo Ojo asks about the things Toyin had brought for her

Later, the mother of one is seen enjoying some turkey and asks Iyabo Ojo if she's interested in eating as well

A video has surfaced online showing what Toyin Abraham, aka Oversabi Aunty, brought to Tanzania for Priscilla and Juma Jux’s son Rakeem's dedication.

The brand influencer and her husband had organised a lavish ceremony to mark their son’s dedication 40 days after his birth, as videos and pictures from the ceremony warmed the hearts of fans.

Toyin Abraham shares items after arriving in Tanzania. Photo credit@toyinabraham/@its.pricy

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham was among those who traveled to Tanzania for the event, and videos of her arrival have surfaced online. In one such video shared on X, Toyin Abraham is seen with Iyabo Ojo as she unboxes her items.

After opening her luggage, Toyin gives various people different packages wrapped in nylon.

When Iyabo Ojo spots a new blender in the box, she asks Toyin what it’s doing there. In response, Toyin says she had told Iyabo that Priscilla had a lot of items.

She then begins to list the things she brought, and Iyabo Ojo inquires about the crayfish. Toyin confirms she brought it along, and Iyabo Ojo remarks that she could already smell the seafood’s aroma.

Toyin Abraham lavishes gifts on Priscilla's baby. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham lists the items she brought for Priscilla

Toyin Abraham continues to list the things Priscilla had requested, including garri, semo, and other items. Iyabo Ojo then asks about the yam Toyin brought for her, and when Toyin takes it out, Iyabo comments on how heavy it is. Toyin explains that she had to cut the yam into smaller pieces to fit in the pack.

Oversabi Aunty also pulls out a pack of fried turkey and invites Iyabo to join her in eating. Iyabo Ojo expresses her love for her bestie as they share a moment of laughter and smiles.

Toyin Abraham’s close relationship with Priscilla

It’s worth noting that Toyin Abraham has been close to Iyabo Ojo since her daughter got married in Tanzania.

She traveled for the ceremony, and the two returned to Nigeria together. Toyin was also seen praying fervently in Yoruba during Priscilla's wedding.

In a recent interview, Toyin shared that she had taken care of Priscilla when she was younger, describing her as a daughter. She also recalled the role they both played in a movie together.

See the video here:

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla in Tanzania

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests. Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng