Popular comedian and singer Nasboi has opened up about his unique religious upbringing and identity

In a recent Twitter post, he revealed how being raised by a Muslim father and a Christian mother shaped his worldview

The singer shares the funny new word he coined to describe himself, which is Christmus

Skitmaker and singer Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi, has shared a story about his religious upbringing and why he identifies as both a Muslim and a Christian.

The entertainer made the revelation on his X page, explaining that his diverse background made it difficult for him to see religion or ethnicity as dividing lines.

Nasboi said he grew up in a home where both Islam and Christianity coexisted peacefully.

Nasboi reveals how being raised by a Muslim father and a Christian mother shaped his worldview. Photos: @nasboi/IG.

His father is a Yoruba Muslim, while his mother hails from Warri and is a devout Christian.

He wrote:

“My papa Yoruba, my mama Warri. My papa Muslim, my mama Christian. I was born and raised in Port Harcourt. I studied at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom. This is why I can never relate to tribalism or all the religious agendas."

He noted that living in different parts of Nigeria exposed him to multiple cultures and shaped his neutral approach to faith and ethnicity.

When a fan asked him directly about his religion, Nasboi gave an unexpected but humorous reply:

“I am Christmus [both Christian and Muslim],” he said.

Read the tweet here:

Mixed reaction trail Nasboi's tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@olamilekan7_:

"This constant reminder about not being tribalistic on the TL after what you said about Yoruba girls actually makes you one. Stop overrating yourself. You and your papa don’t matter. Ko ko oriburuku ati ofo e danu."

@Olariches82:

"My both parents are from Ondo State. I was born and raised in the South East, did my early education there. I left back to South West where I finished my secondary education. Wrote Jamb and got admission in South East where I met my Akwa Ibom wife. In-between I've spent 18years in Port Harcourt. I've lived with majorly all the tribes in Nigeria, this is why I can never relate to tribalism or any other agenda."

@LoveLove4104:

"Some of them might say that you're not full blood Yoruba but you are full blood Nigerian"

@Janda_Samuel:

"I like your idea and how you tried to pass a message but you must know how to use contractions as it wasn’t supposed to be “agenda’s”. Read about contractions"

@YeyeOba001;

"My mother is Warri? What is that? Is Warri a tribe or ethnic group? Are you ashamed of your mother's tribe?"

