Sarah Martins Allegedly Assaulted by Uniformed Men During Charity Work on Streets of Lagos
Celebrities

Sarah Martins Allegedly Assaulted by Uniformed Men During Charity Work on Streets of Lagos

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Sarah Martins raised alarm on social media after she was allegedly assaulted by uniformed men while engaging in her routine act of kindness
  • The movie star is currently known for cooking and distributing food to the less privileged on the streets of Lagos
  • In a heartbreaking video, Sarah revealed an incident that occurred during her recent cooking episodes, allegedly involving uniformed men

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has opened up to the public after allegedly being assaulted by uniformed men while cooking for the less fortunate on the street.

She posted a video of her damaged hand on Instagram, expressing her disappointment with their actions.

Sarah Martins cries for help after shocking encounter with uniformed men in Lagos
Sarah Martins allegedly assaulted by uniformed men during charity work. Credit: @officialsarahmartins
Source: Instagram

Sarah stated she was cooking for homeless people on the streets of Lagos when some uniformed men harassed and humiliated her, taking away the food she was cooking, the cooking gas, and everything she was using to provide free food.

The actress, known for her humanitarian services, expressed deep pain over the incident, stating that her only offence was offering kindness through her meals.

Sharing the heartbreaking clip, she wrote:


“My heart aches. Today, as I was cooking free food for the vulnerable and homeless people on the streets of Lagos, like I always do, some uniformed men came, harassed me, bullied me, and took away the food I was cooking, my cooking gas, and everything I was using to make free food. My only offence was serving love on a plate through my healthy meals. I am not a chef, and I do not cook for a living. My heart aches.”

Watch the video below:

Sarah Martins' video trends, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chichi_jf said:

"I’m just so angry right now like oh my God I just pray your skin heals what kind Wickedness is this."

meetjaneobi said:

"So sorry dear."

smilzedejet said:

"See how hungry the so called officers look, sorry about that Sarah 😢😢."

official_anitaeziaku said:

"Some people never like good things how can humans beings do this to you, this so painful so sorry boo is well you will be fine."

ijoba_dollarz said:

"@lagosstategovt this is not fear your people game to beat up a woman who’s helping people to feed with your fail government and see what the Lagos state cancel did to her."

tiwatope_nova said:

"So sorry sis 😢😢😢😢😢."

dukedorin said:

"@lagosstategovt this is highest from of wickedness.
Caution ur staffs."

estheryetunde said:

"Person wey dem suppose give national honour CON, dem dey harrass her. Hmmm, Naija."


cake_vendors_connect said:

"Ndi Lagos. Na wa. Sorry sis 😮. I pray you get justice."

mcshakaracomedian said:

"They should have used a better approach tho the methods of her charity is fun to watch but has its risky side cos of how close she is to motorist."

doncyprian042 said:

"I think they should have approached her in a different way but cooking on the road is very wrong."

lolojesus_queen said:

"So them go say them no no you? This people self get for body. They are looking for Christmas money. Na their way be that for Lagos. You go give them money tire this season ooo."

Sarah Martins shares emotional plea after disturbing incident in Lagos
Sarah Martins speaks out after being attacked while helping the poor. Credit: @officialsarahmartins
Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins reacts to claims of being jealous

Legit.ng earlier reported Sarah Martins sent a strong message to cybercitizens insinuating that she was jealous of Judy Austin and Blessing CEO.

In a post via her IG page, the actress claimed that a lot of married men are in her DM, but she has failed to give them attention, courtesy of her strong morals.

Sarah Martins urged naysayers daring her to forcefully take people's husbands to stop, as they would have been victims if she danced to their tune.


Source: Legit.ng

