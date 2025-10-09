Nigerian actress Sarah Martins locked horns with an online troll who saw her new feat as an opportunity to drag her online

The public figure, who is obsessed with VDM, had announced her new achievement online after acquiring a brand-new Lexus SUV

However, for some reason, a troll decided to suggest she used her body as a means, igniting a fiery response from Sarah

Sarah Martins got tried by a troll, and she was not going to let it slide. The Nollywood actress went online to share some good news with her online family on October 8, 2025.

Martins had shared online that she was able to purchase her brand-new Lexus SUV just 12 months after she arrived in Lagos.

She had written on her page:

"God did🙏💃Congratulations to me 🥰❤️🙏Just 12months in Lagos and God is already perfecting everything. My life is a testimony that you can make it through genuine hardwork, slow and steady 🙏🥰."

Many congratulated her on her latest feat and commented on her charity work. However, a naysayer dropped a negative comment on her page.

The naysayer said:

"BBL finally paid off. Congratulations nne."

On sighting the post, Sarah Martins wasted no time in dishing a well-deserved explanations for the troll.

She replied:

"I won 7 solid brands! I don't belong in the street, never was, and never will! My street charity cook costs me nothing less than 1.5m everymonth and it's something I;ve been doing over teh years from my business pockets and u think buying just a car came from men???"

See the photo here:

Many congratulate Sarah Martins over new Lexus

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@destinyetikoofficial said:

"Congratulations swty❤️❤️❤️.Well deserved ."

@officialdorathyosaronu said:

"Congratulations My friend ♥️♥️♥️proud of you always."

@cynthyrita said:

"This one loud mehnnnn . Congratulations darling 🍾🎉🔥❤️."

@mansaray6583 said:

"@officialsarahmartins leaf the fools, he saw his sister doing street night pa time."

@manarisia_1 said:

"@rossie.bigg Omoh guy if e easy go do Di^^. Enhancement make your hustle shar pay 💰!."

@prettychicocoa20 said:

"@officialsarahmartins congratulations Aunty Sarah,this month is my 4years in Lagos,i never buy even Bicycle tyre,please help my life 😮😮."

@divinefavour276 said:

"@officialsarahmartins can you ignore him pls he doesn't deserve that explanation, babe wash it for me ooo congratulations."

@prestigious_chy said:

"@rossie.bigg no be bend you dey take collect your own from your gender ozuor."

@daigboqueen said:

"@rossie.bigg u know what? You are just useless guy😢 you are nothing but a big f@ol."

@khalifahabdulkadirbello said:

"@rossie.bigg stop it dude this lady right here work so hard to get to where she is now through the grace of GOD and hard work."

