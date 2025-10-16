A video of a Nigerian woman preaching the gospel on a train in the United Kingdom has been met with mixed feelings

The woman boldly told the train passengers about God's love for them and urged them to give their lives to Christ

While some commended her public evangelism, others criticised the woman, describing it as wrong

Mixed reactions have followed a video of a Nigerian Christian woman preaching the gospel of Christ aboard a train in the United Kingdom in the evening hours.

The preacher named Ola posted the video on TikTok and disclosed that it was the second time she had done so.

Ola further stated that God was moving mightily, noting that anywhere could become a pulpit once one carried the light of Christ.

Ola said that it was just the beginning. In her words:

"Second time preaching on the train and God is moving mightily🙌.

Everywhere can become a pulpit when you carry the light of Christ🔥.



"This is just the beginning, and I believe many lives will be touched through this journey."

In the clip, Ola, who was standing, told the train passengers about God's love for them and made a declaration for those who want to give their lives to Christ.

She concluded by inviting the passengers to her church, Christ Embassy, and giving its location.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail woman preaching on bus

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

Cassidy said:

"Keep doing you.. The word of God must go to all nations, don’t listen to the negative comments, they hate Jesus, but they couldn’t stop him, so they can’t stop you.. Keep preaching the gospel and Jesus will reward you. Amen."

Oloriadelakun1 said:

"Sha no try am for Japan ... na one year for prison if there is a minor then it's two years .. I think every nation should imbibe that culture."

FAITH MARTINS 🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Even to speak a little louder than mumuring in a bus in Canada is not allowed. How much more this 🤣🤣🤣 UK is definitely 37th state of Nigeria."

greenford70 said:

"Each and every person have their religion and what they believe in ,so don’t just go into public places like this and perceive they are all Christians.Becareful else you will be in trouble and your pastor and church members will not help you."

DokiOfLagos said:

"This is wrong! This is something good done in the wrong place, such no matter what it is wrong is wrong."

CO said:

"Na so una dey always find trouble. U sabi God finish and ur country dey as e day. ozuor."

Stages🦅 said:

"Imagine preaching to the same ppl who wrote the things you’re saying."

