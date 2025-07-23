Sarah Martins has sent a strong message to cybercitizens insinuating that she is jealous of Judy Austin and Blessing CEO.

In a post via her IG page, the actress claimed that a lot of married men are in her DM, but she has failed to give them attention, courtesy of her strong morals.

Sarah Martins urged naysayers daring her to forcefully take people's husbands to stop, as they would have been victims if she danced to their tune.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins recently addressed criticisms from netizens regarding her single status, which they claim has left her envious.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, she responded to claims suggesting she is jealous of fellow actress Judy Austin and relationship therapist Blessing CEO, daring her to forcefully take and keep a man if she thinks it's an easy task.

Sarah Martins speaks on being jealous of Judy, Blessing CEO. Credit: @officialsarahmartins, @judyaustin1, @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In reaction to statements like these, she emphasised her personal values, stating that she chooses to remain single rather than be responsible for another woman’s heartbreak.

Sarah Martins claimed that she often receives direct messages from married men but deliberately refuses to engage with them. According to her, although she has the opportunity to involve herself with these men, she consciously decides not to interfere in other people's marriages.

The actress averred that if she attempted to give attention to the married men in her DM, they wouldn't ever think of going back to their wives. She urged women to be grateful for the morals she possesses instead of pushing her.

Sarah Martins says she can't have an affair with a married man. Credit: @officialsarahmartins.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins ended the post with advice for women, urging them to stop supporting what they can't survive.

In her words:

"Them: Sarah is jealous of Judy Austin and Bceo because she no see man sn@tch… I’d rather kpai single than be the reason for my fellow woman’s p@in."

The truth is, una husbands dey my dm but na me no gree ruin your homes. Be grateful and stop pushing me!!!! Enough of this “sn@tch your own” stigma."

I too sweet and if I allow your husband t@ste my opueh, you must reach your papa house on God... So stop supporting what you know you can’t survive if it happens to you."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martins' post

As expected, Sarah Martins' post was trailed by a flurry of comments from netizens as they chimed in with their opinions.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

everything_sweet_stores said:

Use your so sweet to get a capable, young, single odogwu ooo.

julia.gold.5851 noted:

Swear that you have not slept with married men 😏😏😏 make your single man marry you na Abi time never reach?😂😂😂😂😂

christophertoyinroseline wrote:

I. Love you mama billion times with the caption 💯💯❤❤❤❤❤❤, Eeh God of flat tummy locate me 😩

chi_beke_chi stated:

Chai I remember when Sarah used to dance with Judy on this internet to shade queen may😂 tru tru nobody knows tomorrow 😂.

ugo_malueze1 commented:

Tell them!! I wonder how pple support something they can’t stand if same is done to them tufiakwa

chidimmaaguinam wrote:

That last paragraph got me. Stop supporting what you know you can't survive, if it happens to you.

Davido blasts Sarah Martins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido took to social media to react to Sarah Martins' erroneous statement about him opening a restaurant.

Blasting the actress, the Afrobeats star revealed that the eatery initiative was a campaign with Food Court for his new album, 5ive.

OBO further disclosed that he didn’t open any restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng